Forged at Wisconsin, now tutored in New Orleans, Ryan Ramczyk taking ideal education for offensive lineman



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



In an age when young offensive linemen are facing a steeper learning curve than ever as they make the transition from college into the NFL, Ryan Ramczyk has a clear advantage.



For starters, Ramczyk played at Wisconsin, a school that has produced the likes of Joe Thomas, Ricky Wagner, Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler and Rob Havenstein, among others, over the past decade.



And now Ramczyk finds himself joining a New Orleans Saints team that has a pair of veteran tackles who represent invaluable resources: Terron Armstead, a constantly-learning student of the finer points of playing tackle, and savvy veteran Zach Strief, who has already established he'll do whatever it takes to help a young player grow, even if, like Ramczyk, that young player might eventually usurp him in the starting lineup.



"It's definitely an advantage," Ramczyk said at the Saints' rookie minicamp last weekend. "You know, those guys have been around a long time, they really know what they're doing, and they're really good players. To have them as a resource, to be able to talk to those guys, it's huge. It'll be good to work with them more and learn from them."



