Today, 03:45 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,346
|
Saints rookie Arthur Maulet wants to prove that 'he's a diamond in the rough'
By John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com
Arthur Maulet loves his family. Dont, for a minute, take anything said or written hereafter as an indication that he doesnt.
But the free agent rookie cornerback doesnt want all the levels of his familys love to show in the near future at least, not in a few, select cases.
See, the Kenner native and former Bonnabel High standout is trying to earn a job with the hometown New Orleans Saints. And the reality for Maulet is that for the time being, the fewer distractions he has, the better.
So when New Orleans eventually has some open practices, during which family, fans and media can watch the team work during minicamp and training camp at the training facility in Metairie, Maulet might not want to see all of his family come marching in with the other Saints fans.
Ill probably tell them to stay away from practice, because I need to focus, he said, laughing. My family is kind of a loud family, lets put it that way. Ill probably tell them to stay away and on game day, you can come and make as much noise as you want to.
Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com
|
