Saints rookie Arthur Maulet wants to prove that 'he's a diamond in the rough'



By John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com



Arthur Maulet loves his family. Dont, for a minute, take anything said or written hereafter as an indication that he doesnt.



But the free agent rookie cornerback doesnt want all the levels of his familys love to show in the near future  at least, not in a few, select cases.



See, the Kenner native and former Bonnabel High standout is trying to earn a job with the hometown New Orleans Saints. And the reality for Maulet is that for the time being, the fewer distractions he has, the better.



So when New Orleans eventually has some open practices, during which family, fans and media can watch the team work during minicamp and training camp at the training facility in Metairie, Maulet might not want to see all of his family come marching in with the other Saints fans.



Ill probably tell them to stay away from practice, because I need to focus, he said, laughing. My family is kind of a loud family, lets put it that way. Ill probably tell them to stay away and on game day, you can come and make as much noise as you want to.



Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com Arthur Maulet loves his family. Dont, for a minute, take anything said or written hereafter as an indication that he doesnt.But the free agent rookie cornerback doesnt want all the levels of his familys love to show in the near future  at least, not in a few, select cases.See, the Kenner native and former Bonnabel High standout is trying to earn a job with the hometown New Orleans Saints. And the reality for Maulet is that for the time being, the fewer distractions he has, the better.So when New Orleans eventually has some open practices, during which family, fans and media can watch the team work during minicamp and training camp at the training facility in Metairie, Maulet might not want to see all of his family come marching in with the other Saints fans.Ill probably tell them to stay away from practice, because I need to focus, he said, laughing. My family is kind of a loud family, lets put it that way. Ill probably tell them to stay away and on game day, you can come and make as much noise as you want to.