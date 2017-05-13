New Orleans Saints Undrafted Rookie Profile: Ahmad Fulwood



A closer look at Saints free agent wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood. Will this former Florida wideout be a late bloomer in the NFL?



By Bob Rose -- CSC



The 2016 New Orleans Saints had arguably the best trio of young wide receivers in the NFL. Former 1st Round draft choice Brandin Cooks was a constant big play threat, and produced his second straight 1,000-yard season. Fan favorite Willie Snead battled the odds for another season, coming just barely shy of 1,000 yards for the second straight campaign, but firmly entrenching himself as a top wideout and becoming one of quarterback Drew Brees' favorite targets.



Michael Thomas rounded out the trio. After being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft from Ohio State, Keyshawn Johnson's nephew immediately carved his own niche. Thomas led the team in receptions (92), second behind Cooks in yards (1,137), and had a year that would have made him the runaway rookie of the year in most seasons, had it not been for the exploits of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in Dallas. With all three receivers under the age of 24, they were only beginning to scratch the surface of their vast potential.



Full Article -- CSC The 2016 New Orleans Saints had arguably the best trio of young wide receivers in the NFL. Former 1st Round draft choice Brandin Cooks was a constant big play threat, and produced his second straight 1,000-yard season. Fan favorite Willie Snead battled the odds for another season, coming just barely shy of 1,000 yards for the second straight campaign, but firmly entrenching himself as a top wideout and becoming one of quarterback Drew Brees' favorite targets.Michael Thomas rounded out the trio. After being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft from Ohio State, Keyshawn Johnson's nephew immediately carved his own niche. Thomas led the team in receptions (92), second behind Cooks in yards (1,137), and had a year that would have made him the runaway rookie of the year in most seasons, had it not been for the exploits of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in Dallas. With all three receivers under the age of 24, they were only beginning to scratch the surface of their vast potential.