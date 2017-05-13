|
Today, 04:24 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,346
Adrian Peterson's contract with the Saints is heavy on incentives
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
Adrian Peterson is going to have to perform to earn all of his money with the Saints.
The 32-year-old running back signed a two-year deal with the Saints with $3.5 million guaranteed, but he could earn up to $12.5 million over the next two years if he plays well and sticks on the roster, according to a league source.
The deal comes with a $2.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million in 2017, which is guaranteed, and $1.05 million in 2018.
The key for him will be his performance. He can earn additional money by rushing for 750 ($150,000), 1,000 ($250,000), 1,250 ($750,000) or 1,500 ($1 million) yards each of the next two seasons.
Full Article -- Advocate
