Adrian Peterson's contract with the Saints is heavy on incentives



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Adrian Peterson is going to have to perform to earn all of his money with the Saints.



The 32-year-old running back signed a two-year deal with the Saints with $3.5 million guaranteed, but he could earn up to $12.5 million over the next two years if he plays well and sticks on the roster, according to a league source.



The deal comes with a $2.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million in 2017, which is guaranteed, and $1.05 million in 2018.



The key for him will be his performance. He can earn additional money by rushing for 750 ($150,000), 1,000 ($250,000), 1,250 ($750,000) or 1,500 ($1 million) yards each of the next two seasons.



