Travin Dural 'ecstatic' to play for home state Saints


By John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com

He knows that he requires a bit more polish, as does every potential and actual NFL player. Refinement is needed, and Travin Dural diligently will be working on his craft as he attempts to make an imprint.

But one thing Dural already knows he can do, is this: He can run fast.

That might not have appeared to be the case last season, Durals final one at LSU, when the senior caught 28 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. Ten yards per catch is rather pedestrian for a deep-threat receiver.

But the two years prior, when Dural caught a total of 65 passes for 1,291 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns, suggest that 2016 was an outlier and that Dural is more than capable of stretching defenses.

As it happens, the New Orleans Saints likely have a need for such a player, and the undrafted rookie hopes to be able to help fill it.

Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com

 

