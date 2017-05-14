Underhill: The Saints believe their running game has the potential to be as good as anyone's



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Joel Thomas knows this team has an opportunity.



The Saints running backs coach sees the names on the depth chart -- Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara -- and the possibilities start to swirl. This group could be special. This group could be one, like in 2009 and 2011 when New Orleans averaged more than 130 rushing yards per game, that complements the passing game and takes pressure off the defense.



Its an opportunity to do something here that hasnt been done before, Thomas said. We have very talented running backs in our room right now. You can put us up there with these other groups, whether its Atlantas duo or Dallas duo. I think we got one of the better groups in the NFL.



We just got to produce. Thats the bottom line. Its all talk right now until we get to Sundays in September.



Full Article -- Advocate Joel Thomas knows this team has an opportunity.The Saints running backs coach sees the names on the depth chart -- Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara -- and the possibilities start to swirl. This group could be special. This group could be one, like in 2009 and 2011 when New Orleans averaged more than 130 rushing yards per game, that complements the passing game and takes pressure off the defense.Its an opportunity to do something here that hasnt been done before, Thomas said. We have very talented running backs in our room right now. You can put us up there with these other groups, whether its Atlantas duo or Dallas duo. I think we got one of the better groups in the NFL.We just got to produce. Thats the bottom line. Its all talk right now until we get to Sundays in September.