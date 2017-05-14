Marshon Lattimore could be one of many new starters on Saints' defense



By Mike Triplett -- ESPN



With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, and organized team activities and minicamps in full swing, here's a starting lineup projection for the New Orleans Saints:



OFFENSE



QB: Drew Brees. The Saints came close to drafting a successor in Pat Mahomes with the 11th pick. Instead, they didn't draft a QB at all. No need to force it (yet) since Brees is still thriving at age 38 and just led the NFL with 5,208 passing yards.



RB: Mark Ingram. New Orleans' backfield got more crowded with the signing of Adrian Peterson and the drafting of Alvin Kamara. But Ingram remains the main man after his first 1,000-yard rushing season.



Full Article -- ESPN

