home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Marshon Lattimore could be one of many new starters on Saints' defense

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:20 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,352
Marshon Lattimore could be one of many new starters on Saints' defense


By Mike Triplett -- ESPN

With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, and organized team activities and minicamps in full swing, here's a starting lineup projection for the New Orleans Saints:

OFFENSE

QB: Drew Brees. The Saints came close to drafting a successor in Pat Mahomes with the 11th pick. Instead, they didn't draft a QB at all. No need to force it (yet) since Brees is still thriving at age 38 and just led the NFL with 5,208 passing yards.

RB: Mark Ingram. New Orleans' backfield got more crowded with the signing of Adrian Peterson and the drafting of Alvin Kamara. But Ingram remains the main man after his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Full Article -- ESPN

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 942
There are currently 210 members and 732 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saint Poppa, swampdawg1969, daMixter, monster57, xardoz, heavydsaint, bthomas1, Optimistic Ozzy, MarCowMar, Whupa, Painkiller, drewman, DJ1BigTymer, 1badsailor, SteveNBFD, saintpack, par2143, El Caliente, duckjr78, Ti Rider, FLYGHT, Sidney, Shadeaux, Brandon13, Boiler Jim, DaveXA, saintfan-n-alex, efrohnap66, Saintfan4life, saintjay, taylor26, No_Reason, kelsobob, Taurus, FootballLady, Moon, bigezsaint, maybellineo, 2to87alltheway, Infoman, Will Survive, ajlilliman, TnSaintsFan, RJP80, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, nowhiners, dabestbank, Shotgunred, JimEverett, TruSaint, CalgaryJay, mit98, OBSESSION SAINTS, Lukelv0, thefifthwall, WhoDatRTR, JDTM, ChrisMcD35, NOLa, Saint Ace, coldseat, MrVoodoo, SaintSeb, Flipx99, jarrettsaint, wnelson, Galbreath34, jboss, sammymvpknight, MidCity51, Wheelo, isgwill, ALLNO, Crawdaddys, berniebirds, showtimesaints, Saintaholic, BLUE_DOG_MAN, ChaosAlien, Wolf Voice, tjharris, rob22278, UncleTrvlingJim, Saint Jack, chrisusm, mdperry, wyrmer, brd13, cantguardhim, CoolBrees, Jeff Miller, Jekylz Hyde, davidferraratn, socbe7, Threads, TheRamboTX, CountWhoDat, CitySaint, tinman, mr.t, mdharper, catothagreat, amused, abram, mexicansaint, efil4stnias, Dom1, StudioSaint, 4-ever saint, johnnyrockets42, Pickz, krushing, baron8, Brennan77, Mudbug67, OakTown2g, Penguin, mlewellyn, ilvdsnts, Saint_Ward, tlmsaints, VDK, Gump, SaintsJunkie, snake pliskin, crazybyrd87, SntReb, PayOrPlay, kenchaisson, Whodatgamer, MichaelKlump, jtalton, ultimatesaintsfan, saintbilly25, nolaspe, lsutigers, dutar76, NatureBoy, GeauxSainz, mc4saints, SebaSaint, CDinSTL, BOOTSY, shouldbebare, St. Kevin, mleg1972, BabaBooey, Superfuzz, abuckmaster, lawless313, VoodooChild85, Dean in L.A., jt21, DaAceDawg, B_doggman47, AARPSaint, Mr. Littlejeans, BMCSAINT, HouseCall, Randy S, TIMG, greatshow25, NOLAaustin, Va Saints Fan, Thedane, mvtrucking, AgentJRad, lake_city_saint, kansast, whodatman, max, jdeere11b, southpaw70, jackusa, LJ, Arkansas fan, Beast, Andrus, big56john, SanFranSaintsFan, JLL, springfan, Scorpius, tetedur, PeteNBroussard, CRAIG67N, The Mongoose, grammysweets, fuel52, superchuck500, jayd265, Saintfan in Dallas, NOLove, Taker597, ld_in_sc, St.Fabulous, guillermo
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Trump compromised "highly classified" US intel source in meeting with Russians
Last Post: Brandon13
Posted On: Today
Replies: 204
Views: 4,157
Who wants to be the next FBI director?
Last Post: Superfuzz
Posted On: Today
Replies: 17
Views: 128
Are you a glass half empty or glass half full person
Last Post: ilvdsnts
Posted On: Today
Replies: 23
Views: 250
1 Travin Dural 'ecstatic' to play for home state Saints
Last Post: dutar76
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 368
1 Underhill: The Saints believe their running game has the potential to be as good as anyone's
Last Post: Optimistic Ozzy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 418
Unneccesarry Sequels
Last Post: DaveXA
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 166
Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan intrigued by Stephone Anthony Nola.com
Last Post: ELLIASJWILLIAMS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 63
Views: 4,219
Most unwanted books, from The DaVinci Code to Fifty Shades (candidates wanted)
Last Post: amused
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35
Views: 549
Doctor Who
Last Post: Jeff Miller
Posted On: Today
Replies: 350
Views: 20,985
Samsung Galaxy s8 / s8+
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 36
Views: 1,070
Important message from a foreign fan:
Last Post: SaintsJunkie
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 1,118
Fox News Host Says Shes in Talks to Become White House Press Secretary
Last Post: efil4stnias
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 27
More...
Members Birthdays
Memphis Saint (47), andrew76021 (46), LA_Flip (44), Irish Saint (43)
Past News
Marshon Lattimore could be one of many new starters on Saints' defense
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 35
1 Underhill: The Saints believe their running game has the potential to be as good as anyone's
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 74
1 Travin Dural 'ecstatic' to play for home state Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 86
Adrian Peterson's contract with the Saints is heavy on incentives
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 303
New Orleans Saints Undrafted Rookie Profile: Ahmad Fulwood
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 271
Saints rookie Arthur Maulet wants to prove that 'he's a diamond in the rough'
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 261
1 Forged at Wisconsin, now tutored in New Orleans, Ryan Ramczyk taking ideal education for offensive lineman
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 275
The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster This Offseason
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 187
Okafor a candidate to start at defensive end for Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 183
1 Saints expected to sign Drew Iddings as an offensive guard: source
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 289
Sources: Saints expected to sign OL Khalif Barnes, TE Clay Harbor following tryout
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-14-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 364
1 New Orleans Saints counting on open competition to find right mix at DE opposite Cam Jordan
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-14-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 334
Sean Payton believes Colin Kaepernick will get another opportunity in NFL
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-13-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 233
Former Tulane safety Darion Monroe's Saints tryout comes out of clear blue sky after year of waiting
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-13-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 373
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:14 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0