home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:17 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,357
Post Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line


By Herbie Teope -- Picayune

Ryan Nielsen found himself early in the year content to serve as a defensive line coach and run game coordinator for defense at North Carolina State.

But an opportunity to move up materialized in February when the New Orleans Saints showed interest in Nielsen to replace Bill Johnson, who was not retained after the 2016 season.

New Orleans eventually hired the 38-year-old Nielsen on Feb. 9, and the event helped one of the newest members of the team's coaching staff to fulfill a career aspiration.

"I think there's always a dream, there's a goal, maybe one day," Nielsen said. "I was really happy at NC State, but now that I'm here, I look back and the decision was a no-brainer."

A high comfort level throughout the hiring process also contributed to Nielsen's decision to leave North Carolina State.

Full Article -- Picayune

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 768
There are currently 204 members and 564 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
BobE, HovaBush25, mc4saints, bimbushy, jayd265, mandevillekevin, Suavecito8, RiverRat, Jekylz Hyde, Haughton Who Dat, bigmomma88, crgjr, Saint Jack, staphory, guidomerkinsrules, the_mc, Whodatgamer, Marsaint, cpg, Wheelo, UncleTrvlingJim, Renegade Saint, BMCSAINT, saintstone, nolaspe, magister, Domefan504, bayou reaper, SeanQuy, Galbreath34, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, No_Reason, d3vanj, cuddlemonkey, rob22278, football, discoloredcurrenc, LoE, St. Widge, boutte, WhoDATManiac225, Saint Ace, crosswatt, Saintaholic, superchuck500, Arkansas fan, IgorBrees, SaintInBucLand, Krodwhodat, VDK, Mackenzie, State Of Affairs, KiwiSaint, skydancer, mg450, bachthejock, BlackandGoldXLIV, JackT., los226, Hadders, ok awesome, doncho, Taurus, JustaCoastie, HemiDart, AL_Bundy, efil4stnias, Coachdon, OakTown2g, Saint_Ward, Born_A_Saint, kennydfresh, Sardonios, daybreaker, LORD_BREESUS, CrazyWhoDatXLIV, Brandon13, BigEasyWhoDats, Los, st. dave, monster57, HburgSaints, IceHot, bthomas1, kajunbilly, Deucesharper, Burtifus, NYC Saint, Farb, glock, pmiceli, CitySaint, crazybyrd87, Chopzley, guillermo, SAINTSFAN, Saint Droopy, RKNSaint, FLIPPY, jarrettsaint, greatshow25, coolBrees9, JeffWalk, vdubee, nolaboy, jayhawk66, RogerThat, cwesleyc, Beazywhodat, cantguardhim, thefifthwall, dredmund, Allen Poe, Nolan, mgulsby, Saintster, jessy, iambruce, Sarsippius, xardoz, Kvac32, lsutigers, Optimus Prime, Taedoc, MissippiWhoDat, SWAMP_THING, onthurdays, Swamprat, Nightshade, CASaint, bigdog, milk520, Wilko, kenchaisson, gradualprocess, MG3n2K5, stig0403, jackusa, JBO, AgentJRad, B-Train, big-EASY88, JackDiesel, Jeff Miller, GilFinnerty, dutar76, Khan, Swimmer, Algsaint, Diceman-saints, t_rav_82, SuJaguar00, Meachemdat, Trey W., EyeAmLegend, Fjeldur, SaintlySinner, boutrous, saxosaints, VPCajun, obwhiteo, ZXCV, RTD03, nolaboytroy2, JenningsTruckers, xman111, tommy582000, ALLNO, CDinSTL, tr0ss, SCharles, moraink, bigdaddysaints, Slique232, Live4theSaints, Snarf, Operator 7, MV2, VoodooChild85, BIGRON, jamiej1979, English, Saints#34, SASaintsFan, TribuneUK, whodatphil, domenic, Loco Hornet Fan, saint_drago
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
AJ Klein is the key
Last Post: MLU
Posted On: Today
Replies: 59
Views: 4,331
Saints sign RB Edmunds, G LeRibeus
Last Post: IceHot
Posted On: Today
Replies: 21
Views: 2,531
Offense going into TC
Last Post: st. dave
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 434
10 In your OPINION what is going to be the biggest reason for the SAINTS returning to the PLAYOFFS
Last Post: VPCajun
Posted On: Today
Replies: 59
Views: 1,271
Erdogan guards/supporters attacking protesters in DC
Last Post: superchuck500
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 151
Can't get enough... Atlanta meltdown
Last Post: RogerThat
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 255
Impeachment Thread
Last Post: efil4stnias
Posted On: Today
Replies: 51
Views: 726
Anyone a home contractor or built with one recently?
Last Post: boutrous
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 154
Arthur Maulet 2nd highest graded CB in 2017 PFF
Last Post: ELLIASJWILLIAMS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 2
Gout
Last Post: superchuck500
Posted On: Today
Replies: 148
Views: 10,039
New Orleans Saints officially sign Justin Thomas as a defensive back
Last Post: BIGRON
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 1,832
My new jersey came in! - Adrian Peterson
Last Post: JustaCoastie
Posted On: Today
Replies: 37
Views: 1,896
More...
Members Birthdays
buzd (46), Saint Tillage (41), jedi517 (34), whoah whoah (32), mybad4990 (30), phildman (28)
Past News
1 Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 31
Marshon Lattimore could be one of many new starters on Saints' defense
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 362
1 Underhill: The Saints believe their running game has the potential to be as good as anyone's
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 333
1 Travin Dural 'ecstatic' to play for home state Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 297
Adrian Peterson's contract with the Saints is heavy on incentives
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 461
New Orleans Saints Undrafted Rookie Profile: Ahmad Fulwood
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 303
Saints rookie Arthur Maulet wants to prove that 'he's a diamond in the rough'
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 291
1 Forged at Wisconsin, now tutored in New Orleans, Ryan Ramczyk taking ideal education for offensive lineman
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 319
The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster This Offseason
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 226
Okafor a candidate to start at defensive end for Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 213
1 Saints expected to sign Drew Iddings as an offensive guard: source
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 308
Sources: Saints expected to sign OL Khalif Barnes, TE Clay Harbor following tryout
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-14-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 373
1 New Orleans Saints counting on open competition to find right mix at DE opposite Cam Jordan
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-14-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 343
Sean Payton believes Colin Kaepernick will get another opportunity in NFL
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 05-13-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 241
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:27 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0