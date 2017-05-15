New Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen brings hands-on approach to defensive line



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



Ryan Nielsen has a big job in front of him.



Brought in from North Carolina State after impressing Sean Payton more than anybody else in a lengthy interview process, Nielsen takes over a Saints defensive line that has a pair of established veterans in Cam Jordan and Nick Fairley.



But Nielsen also takes over a defensive line group that includes a big group of players with three or fewer seasons under their belt, players like Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata and Hau'oli Kikaha who could pay big dividends if they can take the next step.



Enter Nielsen.



"We spent a lot of time looking for the right defensive line coach, and we heard a number of good things about him, and we brought him through like we did the rest of the coaches we interviewed," Saints head coach Sean Payton said last weekend. "There was something unique about him. I think he is an outstanding teacher, very confident."



Full Article -- Advocate Ryan Nielsen has a big job in front of him.Brought in from North Carolina State after impressing Sean Payton more than anybody else in a lengthy interview process, Nielsen takes over a Saints defensive line that has a pair of established veterans in Cam Jordan and Nick Fairley.But Nielsen also takes over a defensive line group that includes a big group of players with three or fewer seasons under their belt, players like Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata and Hau'oli Kikaha who could pay big dividends if they can take the next step.Enter Nielsen."We spent a lot of time looking for the right defensive line coach, and we heard a number of good things about him, and we brought him through like we did the rest of the coaches we interviewed," Saints head coach Sean Payton said last weekend. "There was something unique about him. I think he is an outstanding teacher, very confident."