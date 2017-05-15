Saints rookies taste the New Orleans experience



By Louis Puissegur IV -- NewOrleansSaints.com



The Touchdown Club of New Orleans introduced Saints rookies to the culture of the city with its 45th Super Boil on Tuesday, May 16 at the Harahan Lions Club.



The rookies participated in a second line, listened to jazz music and were treated to a tray (or even two) of boiled crawfish. The event, designed to bring Saints fans closer to the new faces on the team, set the tone for what the rookies will see from the Saints Nation. Club members took pictures with and received autographs from the rookies, along with enjoying the crawfish.



One player who seemed to thoroughly enjoy the experience was Marcus Williams. While dancing to the music, the team's second-round draft pick from Utah described that being able to live and play in New Orleans is a dream come true. As the 6-foot-1, 202-pound safety*saw the crawfish for the first time, he thought it was a lobster, a baby lobster.



The Corona, Calif., native even sucked the head of a crawfish. Thats how you get the flavor, Williams said.



Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com The Touchdown Club of New Orleans introduced Saints rookies to the culture of the city with its 45th Super Boil on Tuesday, May 16 at the Harahan Lions Club.The rookies participated in a second line, listened to jazz music and were treated to a tray (or even two) of boiled crawfish. The event, designed to bring Saints fans closer to the new faces on the team, set the tone for what the rookies will see from the Saints Nation. Club members took pictures with and received autographs from the rookies, along with enjoying the crawfish.One player who seemed to thoroughly enjoy the experience was Marcus Williams. While dancing to the music, the team's second-round draft pick from Utah described that being able to live and play in New Orleans is a dream come true. As the 6-foot-1, 202-pound safety*saw the crawfish for the first time, he thought it was a lobster, a baby lobster.The Corona, Calif., native even sucked the head of a crawfish. Thats how you get the flavor, Williams said.