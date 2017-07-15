NFC South Q&A: Who is the rising star in the division?



Who is the NFC South's biggest rising star? Our division reporters give their picks.



Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter: As much as offense gets talked about in this division, there are several young defensive studs who deserve recognition, with Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. leading the way. Beasley recorded 15.5 sacks in just his second year in the league last season. In a division that features back-to-back MVP quarterbacks with a former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, as well, you can't put a price tag on what it means to have a guy like that wreaking havoc up front. Others to watch include Bucs middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, who led the NFL with 108 solo tackles last year; Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who led the NFL with 30 postseason tackles and Deion Jones, who topped linebackers in pass breakups with eight.



