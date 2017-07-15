Prepare for AP 2.0: 'He Is Still Going to Be in That Upper 1 Percent'



By Dan Pompei -- Bleacher Report



METAIRIE, La.  It was late April, time for Adrian Peterson to make a decision about his future.



He was back home in Houston after a free-agent visit to New Orleans. He was praying for a sign. Saints? Patriots? Seahawks? Another team? Then one day he was looking for a duffel bag in his home office. Things were out of place because the house was being cleaned, and he couldn't find the bag. So instead he grabbed a black leather bag he'd had for years. It had a piece of tape on it. Peterson had forgotten why it was there. He tore off the tape.



And there was his sign.



The logo of the New Orleans Saints.



For many, it is difficult to think of Peterson representing anything other than the Vikings. Over the past decade, he was the Vikings. When you thought of the Vikings, you thought of Peterson going through defenses like wildfire through dry brush.



Until the last few years. In 2014, he played only one game as a result of a suspension stemming from child abuse charges. Then last season, he tore his meniscus in the second game. He returned late in December but was not himself.



