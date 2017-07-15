|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
07-12-2017, 03:07 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,793
|
New Orleans Saints training camp: Three questions facing the team
By Jay Busbee -- Yahoo
New Orleans Saints
Report date:
July 19 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)
Location:
Metairie, La.
1. Is this Drew Brees last camp as a Saint?
That nervous laughter you hear rolling up out of the bayou is the chittering of Saints fans who are slowly realizing that Brees is only playing on a one-year deal that he signed last offseason. Brees, cruising quietly in Tom Bradys wake, remains a quietly dominant quarterback, throwing for over 5,000 yards as recently as, well, last season.
Come 2018, Brees is going to want to get paid bigly, even though hell be entering his age-39 season next year. So all eyes will be on Brees this year, watching for any signs of dropoff, any tics that would justify (or not justify) paying an aging-but-still-viable QB a gargantuan final deal.
Full Article -- Yahoo
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 123 members and 573 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
cygnus_ltb
, johnnyrockets42
, wyzeguy
, V Chip
, zigzag
, AgentJRad
, mlewellyn
, texasjefe
, slimm_17th
, Arathrael
, Jekylz Hyde
, Tazman
, guidomerkinsrules
, VaeVictus
, Charlie Brizzown
, MIJON1
, notsaintkyle
, SouthernSaintsFan
, RMD
, GeauxWhoDats
, saint_cajun78
, J-bud
, Saint Jack
, The Mongoose
, krcno
, Saint_Ward
, Los
, nosaint
, Icon
, saintfan-n-alex
, St. Pike
, kbeezy228
, Zardnok
, Darkhorse985
, where yat brah
, jsberry
, covingtondog
, Doopy22
, John873
, guns_magoo
, donato
, Rojam
, Steve in Colorado
, Booker
, broccoli60
, Suavecito8
, scuppa9
, copswife
, bobdigi
, BoroSaint
, SaintsMama
, ehehat
, saintstraveler
, whodat79
, NZSaint
, daybreaker
, DJ1BigTymer
, ktbarthedoor
, rajncajn
, Saintster
, lavered
, Saintfan4life
, Mythron
, gwtolbert
, Snarf
, Orlando
, bigdeemo504
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Sidney
, DCSaints_Fan
, BreesusSaves
, xpuma20x
, Expatriate
, superchuck500
, mandevillekevin
, Swampy Saint
, kansast
, Hey Beerman
, dutar76
, xardoz
, djshag
, ScottishSaint
, cpg
, triumph
, PeteNBroussard
, BigDSaintsFan
, boutrous
, blades8088
, FLIPPY
, MACATTACK
, FullMonte
, saintstone
, whodatman
, billinms
, SharonT
, DaveinCoalinga
, Rdanderson91
, NOLA or bust
, AnnaAD
, Venom Saint
, HburgSaints
, Kegger
, efil4stnias
, crazybyrd87
, Ti Rider
, crosswatt
, drewman
, FLYGHT
, CajunSaint
, Bartyboy
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:10 AM.
|