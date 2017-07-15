Morten Andersen took kicking career from unlikely start to Hall of Fame finish



Lorenzo Reyes -- USA Today



Morten Andersen still holds numerous NFL records, including most career points (2,544), most career field goals (565) and most career games (382). Hes set to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August as just the second pure kicker ever to be enshrined.



All those accomplishments never would have happened if not for a 10-month stretch back in 1977.



Andersen, who played 25 seasons and was a member NFL All-Decade teams in both the 1980s and '90s, was a star handball player in Denmark when he embarked on a cultural exchange program that sent him to Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.



American football was not on the radar at all for me, Andersen told reporters Wednesday afternoon in a conference call. It was simply to learn the language, immerse myself into the American way of life, soak up as much as I could about American culture  the language, the social values  and bring that back home and impart that knowledge to other young kids who might want to come to the United States. That was really the impetus for doing this.



