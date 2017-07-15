NFC South Q&A: Who is on the hottest seat in the division?



By ESPN NFC South Reporters



Which player, coach or front-office executive in the NFC South is on the hottest seat this season? Our division reporters give their picks.



Jenna Laine, Bucs reporter: Given how many times he has already been on the hot seat, it's easy to point to Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera after a 6-10 season, but he's just one year removed from a trip to the Super Bowl. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has to have the hottest seat. The Saints have gone 7-9 in each of the past three seasons; they fired five assistant coaches, including assistant head coach Joe Vitt, and traded away one of their young offensive stars in Brandin Cooks. They're running out of options, and the clock is ticking with Drew Brees not getting any younger.



