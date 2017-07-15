|
|
|
|
|
07-13-2017, 02:33 PM
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints 2017 Team Preview and Prediction
Mark Ingram and the Saints look to snap their three-year streak of 7-9 finishes and get back to the playoffs
By Athlon Sports
This feels like a watershed season for the Saints and perhaps the storied Sean Payton-Drew Brees tenure. After three consecutive 7-9 campaigns, players and coaches are motivated to return to the playoffs. The Saints privately believe they are flying under the radar and poised for a breakthrough season. And if the defense can stay healthy and muster some semblance of a pass rush, the Saints should have enough offensive firepower to challenge for the NFC South crown and return to the playoffs in the ultra-competitive NFC race. But theyll need some breaks to go their way for a change.
OFFENSE
As Brees goes, so go the Saints. Even at 38, Brees remains one of the elite passers in the league. He compensates for his lack of prototype size and arm strength with anticipation and an encyclopedic knowledge of Paytons complex offense. Few quarterbacks are given more control at the line of scrimmage, and Brees is a master at reading defenses before the snap and beating coverages with his quick release and uncanny accuracy. Even without big-play threat Brandin Cooks, Brees should enjoy another big season.
Full Article -- Athlon Sports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|