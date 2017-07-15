|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
07-13-2017, 03:56 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,793
|
Award-winner Jarrius Robertson stands tall alongside sports giants at ESPYs
By Rod Walker -- Advocate
LOS ANGELES — Jarrius Robertson was the smallest guy in the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday night.
But somehow, he managed to stand tall in a room filled with giants.
Taller than 6-foot-1 wrestler John Cena, who presented him the award.
Taller — just barely — than the trophy itself.
And just as tall as 6-foot-5 Peyton Manning, a fellow New Orleans native who was stellar as host of the 25th annual ESPY awards. Manning, in his first time as host, even ribbed the Atlanta Falcons in his monologue, something that will always go over well in his hometown.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 123 members and 574 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
cygnus_ltb
, johnnyrockets42
, wyzeguy
, V Chip
, zigzag
, AgentJRad
, mlewellyn
, texasjefe
, slimm_17th
, Arathrael
, Jekylz Hyde
, Tazman
, guidomerkinsrules
, VaeVictus
, Charlie Brizzown
, MIJON1
, notsaintkyle
, SouthernSaintsFan
, RMD
, GeauxWhoDats
, saint_cajun78
, J-bud
, Saint Jack
, The Mongoose
, krcno
, Saint_Ward
, Los
, nosaint
, Icon
, saintfan-n-alex
, St. Pike
, kbeezy228
, Zardnok
, Darkhorse985
, where yat brah
, jsberry
, covingtondog
, Doopy22
, John873
, guns_magoo
, donato
, Rojam
, Steve in Colorado
, Booker
, broccoli60
, Suavecito8
, scuppa9
, copswife
, bobdigi
, BoroSaint
, SaintsMama
, ehehat
, saintstraveler
, whodat79
, NZSaint
, daybreaker
, DJ1BigTymer
, ktbarthedoor
, rajncajn
, Saintster
, lavered
, Saintfan4life
, Mythron
, gwtolbert
, Snarf
, Orlando
, bigdeemo504
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Sidney
, DCSaints_Fan
, BreesusSaves
, xpuma20x
, Expatriate
, superchuck500
, mandevillekevin
, Swampy Saint
, kansast
, Hey Beerman
, dutar76
, xardoz
, djshag
, ScottishSaint
, cpg
, triumph
, PeteNBroussard
, BigDSaintsFan
, boutrous
, blades8088
, FLIPPY
, MACATTACK
, FullMonte
, saintstone
, whodatman
, billinms
, SharonT
, DaveinCoalinga
, Rdanderson91
, NOLA or bust
, AnnaAD
, Venom Saint
, HburgSaints
, Kegger
, efil4stnias
, crazybyrd87
, Ti Rider
, crosswatt
, drewman
, FLYGHT
, CajunSaint
, Bartyboy
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:10 AM.
|