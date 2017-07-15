home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Award-winner Jarrius Robertson stands tall alongside sports giants at ESPYs

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old 07-13-2017, 03:56 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,793
Award-winner Jarrius Robertson stands tall alongside sports giants at ESPYs


By Rod Walker -- Advocate

LOS ANGELES — Jarrius Robertson was the smallest guy in the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday night.

But somehow, he managed to stand tall in a room filled with giants.

Taller than 6-foot-1 wrestler John Cena, who presented him the award.

Taller — just barely — than the trophy itself.

And just as tall as 6-foot-5 Peyton Manning, a fellow New Orleans native who was stellar as host of the 25th annual ESPY awards. Manning, in his first time as host, even ribbed the Atlanta Falcons in his monologue, something that will always go over well in his hometown.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Marvel Cinematic Universe Thread
Last Post: billinms
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,063
Views: 73,853
I finally watched The Breakfast Club
Last Post: samiam5211
Posted On: Today
Replies: 49
Views: 1,109
The Carnival Game Conundrum
Last Post: superchuck500
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 292
HBO picks up George RR Martin series - Game of Thrones
Last Post: rajncajn
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6,444
Views: 463,825
TP article - Saints LB corps rated last in NFC South
Last Post: ELLIASJWILLIAMS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 552
Why is this forum more civil and less conservative than some others?
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 131
Views: 4,182
Training camp starts in 10 days
Last Post: dutar76
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 699
Fake News, the real stuff
Last Post: Expatriate
Posted On: Today
Replies: 59
Views: 2,013
Greta Van Fleet
Last Post: Devildog
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 2
PFT Power Rankings (Saints come in at 19, 4th in NFC South)
Last Post: saint_drago
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 511
Restoring Humor
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,762
Views: 119,775
5 Sunday Ticket...I'm confused
Last Post: superchuck500
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 253
More...
Members Birthdays
Mr.Saintsfan (47), Saint Trotti (46), eleazar (41), saintsfan1 (34), Hardjeet (33), DrudkhFan (27)
Past News
PFT preseason power rankings No. 19: New Orleans*Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 334
Trading Brees still an awful idea
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 542
NFC South Q&A: Which team wins the division?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-14-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 817
Award-winner Jarrius Robertson stands tall alongside sports giants at ESPYs
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-13-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 987
New Orleans Saints 2017 Team Preview and Prediction
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-13-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 863
NFC South Q&A: Who is on the hottest seat in the division?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-12-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 864
1 Morten Andersen took kicking career from unlikely start to Hall of Fame finish
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-12-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 610
New Orleans Saints training camp: Three questions facing the team
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-12-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 461
Prepare for AP 2.0: 'He Is Still Going to Be in That Upper 1 Percent'
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-11-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 706
NFC South Q&A: Who is the rising star in the division?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-11-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 437
1 Get to know Saints off-season acquisition, Alex Okafor
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 620
1 Film review: Larry Warford's sound technique, screen prowess explain signing
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 593
Saints Add to Award History at the ESPYs
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: 07-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 382
Film review: Larry Warford's sound technique, screen prowess explain signing
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: 07-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 354
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:10 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0