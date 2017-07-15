Award-winner Jarrius Robertson stands tall alongside sports giants at ESPYs



By Rod Walker -- Advocate



LOS ANGELES — Jarrius Robertson was the smallest guy in the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday night.



But somehow, he managed to stand tall in a room filled with giants.



Taller than 6-foot-1 wrestler John Cena, who presented him the award.



Taller — just barely — than the trophy itself.



And just as tall as 6-foot-5 Peyton Manning, a fellow New Orleans native who was stellar as host of the 25th annual ESPY awards. Manning, in his first time as host, even ribbed the Atlanta Falcons in his monologue, something that will always go over well in his hometown.



