|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
07-14-2017, 05:28 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,793
|
NFC South Q&A: Which team wins the division?
By ESPN NFC South Reporters
Are the Atlanta Falcons destined to repeat as NFC South champs in 2017? Our roundtable members give their picks for who will win the division and how many playoff teams will emerge from the NFC South.
Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter:
ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Bucs just a 14 percent chance to win the NFC South, the lowest in the division. But I think this is the year the Bucs win it for the first time since 2007. They've beaten the Falcons three out of the last four times they've squared off (including a sweep in 2015). Jameis Winston is coming into his own in Dirk Koetter's system, the offense just got new playmakers DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. And the defense improved dramatically last year and wound up third in the league in takeaways. If the Bucs win the division, the Falcons will get the wild card, or vice versa.
Full Article -- ESPN
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 124 members and 573 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
cygnus_ltb
, johnnyrockets42
, wyzeguy
, V Chip
, zigzag
, AgentJRad
, mlewellyn
, texasjefe
, slimm_17th
, Arathrael
, Jekylz Hyde
, Tazman
, guidomerkinsrules
, VaeVictus
, Charlie Brizzown
, MIJON1
, notsaintkyle
, SouthernSaintsFan
, RMD
, GeauxWhoDats
, saint_cajun78
, J-bud
, Saint Jack
, The Mongoose
, krcno
, Saint_Ward
, Los
, nosaint
, Icon
, saintfan-n-alex
, St. Pike
, kbeezy228
, Zardnok
, Darkhorse985
, where yat brah
, jsberry
, covingtondog
, Doopy22
, John873
, guns_magoo
, donato
, Rojam
, Steve in Colorado
, Booker
, broccoli60
, Suavecito8
, scuppa9
, copswife
, bobdigi
, BoroSaint
, SaintsMama
, ehehat
, saintstraveler
, whodat79
, NZSaint
, daybreaker
, DJ1BigTymer
, ktbarthedoor
, rajncajn
, Saintster
, lavered
, Saintfan4life
, Mythron
, gwtolbert
, Snarf
, Orlando
, bigdeemo504
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Sidney
, DCSaints_Fan
, BreesusSaves
, xpuma20x
, Expatriate
, superchuck500
, mandevillekevin
, NOSn1SB41C
, Swampy Saint
, kansast
, Hey Beerman
, dutar76
, xardoz
, djshag
, ScottishSaint
, cpg
, triumph
, PeteNBroussard
, BigDSaintsFan
, boutrous
, blades8088
, FLIPPY
, MACATTACK
, FullMonte
, saintstone
, whodatman
, billinms
, SharonT
, DaveinCoalinga
, Rdanderson91
, NOLA or bust
, AnnaAD
, Venom Saint
, HburgSaints
, Kegger
, efil4stnias
, crazybyrd87
, Ti Rider
, crosswatt
, drewman
, FLYGHT
, CajunSaint
, Bartyboy
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:10 AM.
|