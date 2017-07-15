NFC South Q&A: Which team wins the division?



By ESPN NFC South Reporters



Are the Atlanta Falcons destined to repeat as NFC South champs in 2017? Our roundtable members give their picks for who will win the division and how many playoff teams will emerge from the NFC South.



Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter: ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Bucs just a 14 percent chance to win the NFC South, the lowest in the division. But I think this is the year the Bucs win it for the first time since 2007. They've beaten the Falcons three out of the last four times they've squared off (including a sweep in 2015). Jameis Winston is coming into his own in Dirk Koetter's system, the offense just got new playmakers DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. And the defense improved dramatically last year and wound up third in the league in takeaways. If the Bucs win the division, the Falcons will get the wild card, or vice versa.



