07-15-2017, 09:15 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,793
Trading Brees still an awful idea
Kevin Foote -- The Daily Advertiser
Theres a small part of me a very, very small part, mind you that cant wait until Drew Brees leaves the New Orleans Saints, so I can stop getting my heart rate up with this ridiculous argument.
Ive been hearing it for three or four years now.
Theres a crowd totally convinced the Saints would have been better off trading Brees after the 2013 season in which they just won their first playoff road game and physically took it to the super athletic world champion Seattle Seahawks on the road.
The logic, I guess, is if New Orleans had done that, it would have gone 1-15 or 2-14 for a year or two and then about now would somehow have built themselves up to being a contender again.
Is it possible that would have happened? I guess its possible, yes.
Full Article -- Advertiser
