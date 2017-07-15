|
Yesterday, 04:16 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,793
PFT preseason power rankings No. 19: New Orleans*Saints
By Darin Gantt -- PFT
There are changes every year in the NFL, but a few things we have come to count on.
Drew Brees is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Sean Payton’s one of the most creative offensive minds, and the Saints defense continues to serve as the anchor for both, dragging them to the bottom of the division.
They made significant changes this offseason, but not enough to fix a defense that needed help at every level.
But they also tinkered with the offense, adding an all-time running back in Adrian Peterson, and trading a star wide receiver (Brandin Cooks) to the Patriots.
It’s a risky bet, fiddling with the one things they can more or less count on. But the Saints have to evolve if they want to keep up with the Falcons and Buccaneers and Panthers, who each in their own way create offensive matchup problems.
Full Article -- PFT
|