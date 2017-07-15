|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 04:48 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,805
|
3 key training camp battles to watch for Saints
By Roy Cummings -- FanRag
One thing you can say with certainty about the New Orleans Saints: They are very consistent. The Saints have finished 7-9 in each of their last three seasons and four of their last five, and its really no secret why.
While general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton have seemingly mastered the art of refueling one of the leagues most potent offenses, they have yet to figure out how to develop a consistently disruptive defense.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the majority of the position battles that will warrant the most attention during training camp this year will take place on the defensive side of the ball.
Sure, everyone wants to see how Payton incorporates running back Adrian Peterson into the offense and how hell split the workload between Peterson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, but its on defense where the Saints have to get better.
With that in mind, heres a look at the three position battles that will likely prove to be the most important as the Saints look to break out of that 7-9 rut theyre in and get back to the playoffs.
Full Article -- FanRag
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 95 members and 463 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
xpuma20x
, whodatman
, fahad
, RaginCajun83
, lake_city_saint
, Darkhorse985
, Saintshizzle
, Bring_IT
, Rockcrock
, renegadewa
, weightlifter316
, nolaspe
, saintsfaninhos
, whodatbe
, InTheFade82
, kennystillsfan
, WhoDatNation1113
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, football
, FatCitySaint
, dtpham
, Chadzilla
, Taurus
, LiterOCola
, Da Beast
, ravenblade23x
, Darth Deuce
, kenchaisson
, ramu
, grammysweets
, StudioSaint
, texasjefe
, SaintInBucLand
, Poison
, mg6035
, Rojam
, Pierre
, VoodooChild85
, nolaboy
, faceman
, krcno
, amused
, kfran
, bleedblk&gld
, JG2345
, zknotts61
, Pdlc
, Maxp
, fatuesday27
, therealtruestory
, SammyIsGod
, whiteshadowen
, DJ1BigTymer
, Pancakes
, b_rent366
, superchuck500
, SebaSaint
, Torgo
, guidomerkinsrules
, jonseth23
, Sun Wukong
, B4YOU
, Surviving Saint
, brockmeaux
, CoJo
, Icon
, Eman5805
, CDinSTL
, JDax
, Stilldat318
, Alan12
, itztime
, Roland19
, thailend19
, WhiteWolf
, NOLAJM504
, billinms
, Jim in L.A.
, Will Survive
, Pickz
, Slim K
, MarCowMar
, simeon58
, RaginSaint93
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:12 PM.
|