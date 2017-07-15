3 key training camp battles to watch for Saints



By Roy Cummings -- FanRag



One thing you can say with certainty about the New Orleans Saints: They are very consistent. The Saints have finished 7-9 in each of their last three seasons and four of their last five, and its really no secret why.



While general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton have seemingly mastered the art of refueling one of the leagues most potent offenses, they have yet to figure out how to develop a consistently disruptive defense.



It should come as no surprise, then, that the majority of the position battles that will warrant the most attention during training camp this year will take place on the defensive side of the ball.



Sure, everyone wants to see how Payton incorporates running back Adrian Peterson into the offense and how hell split the workload between Peterson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, but its on defense where the Saints have to get better.



With that in mind, heres a look at the three position battles that will likely prove to be the most important as the Saints look to break out of that 7-9 rut theyre in and get back to the playoffs.



Full Article -- FanRag One thing you can say with certainty about the New Orleans Saints: They are very consistent. The Saints have finished 7-9 in each of their last three seasons and four of their last five, and its really no secret why.While general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton have seemingly mastered the art of refueling one of the leagues most potent offenses, they have yet to figure out how to develop a consistently disruptive defense.It should come as no surprise, then, that the majority of the position battles that will warrant the most attention during training camp this year will take place on the defensive side of the ball.Sure, everyone wants to see how Payton incorporates running back Adrian Peterson into the offense and how hell split the workload between Peterson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, but its on defense where the Saints have to get better.With that in mind, heres a look at the three position battles that will likely prove to be the most important as the Saints look to break out of that 7-9 rut theyre in and get back to the playoffs.