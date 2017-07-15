|
|
|
|
|
Today, 05:13 PM
|
|
Saints had trade in place for Rams CB Trumaine Johnson
By Andrew Kulp -- All 22
The New Orleans Saints had agreed to trade for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson during the offseason, but the deal fell apart, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Apparently, the Saints and Rams came to terms on a swap, which was believed to be a second-round draft pick. However, Johnson wanted to remain in Los Angeles and was unwilling to sign a long-term contract in New Orleans, effectively preventing the trade from happening, per Schefter.
Johnson’s refusal is strange, because he has no reason to anticipate a long-term deal from the Rams, either. In March, the Rams used the franchise tag to prevent Johnson from becoming an unrestricted free agent for the second year in a row, and he is not expected to receive an extension before the 4 p.m. deadline on Monday.
Full Article -- All 22
