|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 05:40 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,805
|
What you need to know about Saints heading into camp
By Gary Horton -- FanRag
You have to admire the Saints consistency over the last decade. Same GM, same head coach, same QB, but a lack of change does not always produce enough wins on the field. We are used to depending on Drew Brees and the offense to carry them every year and we are used to seeing a poor defense hold them back every year no matter how hard they work to fix it.
They have some good young playmakers who need to step in fast to contribute, and as long as they have Brees, they will have a punchers chance to win. There should be a little sense of panic in New Orleans as they watch the rest of the NFL South get better, and they must start taking advantage of home field advantage instead of their disappointing 11-13 record in the Superdome over the last three seasons.
Offense
With one of the worst defenses in the NFL, New Orleans offense is forced to carry this team with Brees and hopefully a dramatically improved run game. Because the Saints have to score so much to make up for their defensive deficiencies, they have often abandoned the run game and gone to a one-dimensional passing game and a bad run game means no play action, which they have been good at in the past.
Full Article -- FanRag
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 95 members and 462 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
xpuma20x
, whodatman
, fahad
, RaginCajun83
, lake_city_saint
, Darkhorse985
, Saintshizzle
, Bring_IT
, Rockcrock
, renegadewa
, weightlifter316
, nolaspe
, saintsfaninhos
, whodatbe
, InTheFade82
, kennystillsfan
, WhoDatNation1113
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, football
, FatCitySaint
, dtpham
, Chadzilla
, Taurus
, LiterOCola
, Da Beast
, ravenblade23x
, Darth Deuce
, kenchaisson
, ramu
, grammysweets
, StudioSaint
, texasjefe
, SaintInBucLand
, Poison
, mg6035
, Rojam
, Pierre
, VoodooChild85
, nolaboy
, faceman
, krcno
, amused
, kfran
, bleedblk&gld
, JG2345
, zknotts61
, Pdlc
, Maxp
, fatuesday27
, therealtruestory
, SammyIsGod
, whiteshadowen
, DJ1BigTymer
, Pancakes
, b_rent366
, superchuck500
, SebaSaint
, Torgo
, guidomerkinsrules
, jonseth23
, Sun Wukong
, B4YOU
, Surviving Saint
, brockmeaux
, CoJo
, Icon
, Eman5805
, CDinSTL
, JDax
, Stilldat318
, Alan12
, itztime
, Roland19
, thailend19
, WhiteWolf
, NOLAJM504
, billinms
, Jim in L.A.
, Will Survive
, Pickz
, Slim K
, MarCowMar
, simeon58
, RaginSaint93
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:12 PM.
|