What you need to know about Saints heading into camp



By Gary Horton -- FanRag



You have to admire the Saints consistency over the last decade. Same GM, same head coach, same QB, but a lack of change does not always produce enough wins on the field. We are used to depending on Drew Brees and the offense to carry them every year and we are used to seeing a poor defense hold them back every year no matter how hard they work to fix it.



They have some good young playmakers who need to step in fast to contribute, and as long as they have Brees, they will have a punchers chance to win. There should be a little sense of panic in New Orleans as they watch the rest of the NFL South get better, and they must start taking advantage of home field advantage instead of their disappointing 11-13 record in the Superdome over the last three seasons.



Offense



With one of the worst defenses in the NFL, New Orleans offense is forced to carry this team with Brees and hopefully a dramatically improved run game. Because the Saints have to score so much to make up for their defensive deficiencies, they have often abandoned the run game and gone to a one-dimensional passing game  and a bad run game means no play action, which they have been good at in the past.



