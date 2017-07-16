|
Saints Announce Schedule for 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon
By NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints 2017 Training Camp Presented by Verizon will feature a total of 11 practices open to the public at their Metairie Training Facility, including six on weekend mornings and seven workouts featuring a Fan Fest. In addition, Rouses Markets, the official grocery store of the New Orleans Saints, will also be introducing a Cool Zone area for fans visiting the event this year.
Fans interested in attending any of the open training camp practices will require a ticket for entry. FREE tickets can be claimed by visiting Saints Training Camp
on Friday, July 21, with early access opportunities available for season ticket holders (7/19) and wait list members (7/20).
The Saints will open 2017 Training Camp Presented by Verizon on Wednesday, July 26, when players report for physicals, meetings and strength and conditioning tests. The club will begin on-field workouts in non-padded sessions on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 from 8:50-11:40 a.m. The team will hold their first padded practice, which will also be the first practice open to the public, on Saturday, July 29 from 8:50-11:40 and will continue practicing in pads through July 31. Following an off day for the team on Aug. 1, practices resume Aug. 2 from 8:50-11:40 in a session open to the public. Prior to the club departing for Cleveland for their preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 10, the practices on Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-7 will be open to the public.
Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com
