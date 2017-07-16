|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
The New Orleans Saints are going back to work; here's how you can attend their training camp
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 01:54 AM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,806
|
The New Orleans Saints are going back to work; here's how you can attend their training camp
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
The Saints are going to back to work.
The team announced earlier this month that training camp is set to open for all players on July 26, with the first practice taking place the next day. The first practice that will be open to the public is on July 29, which will also be the first session conducted in pads.
Practices, which will take place at the teams facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, are free to attend, however tickets are required for entry and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting the Saints ticket office.
Season ticket holders will have early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Those on the wait list for season tickets will have access to the tickets beginning the next day. The remaining tickets will be made to the public Friday. Tickets for joint practices against the Houston Texans will not be made available until a later date.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 146 members and 569 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Maxp
, wnelson
, Charlie Brizzown
, donnasw
, Campin' Freak
, riot1013
, RacerRyan15x
, nolamarc
, scootnpcola
, NOLa
, broccoli60
, Krodwhodat
, St.Fury
, bush2007
, vdubee
, Crawdaddys
, ANKOMA33
, Dmatt777
, muddbug2
, Steve in Colorado
, PoBoy504
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Juicy Fruit
, badBoy
, WarSaintsFan
, Plunket76
, Swimmer
, Saintshizzle
, kackit74
, LaTex
, Soundwave
, ehehat
, Doombot
, jboss
, CoachKen
, seagull
, bthomas1
, TheMike62987
, Grandadmiral
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Jekylz Hyde
, heavydsaint
, St. Blooz
, sleepingazure
, St. Greatness
, SWJJ
, ALLNO
, guidomerkinsrules
, MidCity51
, daBaconsaint
, livefromDC
, whodatman
, OakTown2g
, saintfan
, ccss
, thefifthwall
, alohawhodat
, CajunHoustonian
, jdl1201
, dtc
, faceman
, Saint Spud
, SaintsW1n
, Oz65
, magister
, SaintStephen1
, BIG E
, Saint_Ward
, HburgSaints
, abqsaintfan
, Eman5805
, SaintinTexas
, cue180
, Rugruk
, sfidc3
, mondoburger
, subzer0
, bclemms
, Suavecito8
, St. PJ
, Threads
, Born_A_Saint
, RaginCajun83
, NYC Saint
, Gump
, Arkansas fan
, SaintsMan209
, MC HIPPY
, Saint Jack
, johnnyrockets42
, BigWiggle200
, dutar76
, SaintSpyNDallas
, mleg1972
, Saint Ace
, jmalon3
, B-Train
, RodneyGulley
, nosaint33
, efil4stnias
, 7thWardSaint
, DaveinCoalinga
, PayOrPlay
, mlewellyn
, ETSNCO
, coldseat
, Nolan
, Whodatgamer
, cantguardhim
, GeauxWhoDats
, superchuck500
, nonnc
, DarkBuddha
, cpg
, JungleSaint
, clintjr23
, RandyB
, NMS
, UptownSaintsFan
, Colin311
, insidejob
, crazybyrd87
, Zardnok
, JWDtrey3
, BreesusSaves
, c2
, RaleighSaint
, No_Reason
, Wayne
, whodat649
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:06 AM.
|