The New Orleans Saints are going back to work; here's how you can attend their training camp



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



The Saints are going to back to work.



The team announced earlier this month that training camp is set to open for all players on July 26, with the first practice taking place the next day. The first practice that will be open to the public is on July 29, which will also be the first session conducted in pads.



Practices, which will take place at the teams facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, are free to attend, however tickets are required for entry and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting the Saints ticket office.



Season ticket holders will have early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Those on the wait list for season tickets will have access to the tickets beginning the next day. The remaining tickets will be made to the public Friday. Tickets for joint practices against the Houston Texans will not be made available until a later date.



