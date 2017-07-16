|
Film review: Why Adrian Peterson could help Saints offense
By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune
Looking at Adrian Peterson's performance from 2016, it's easy to see why it took two months for him to find a job.
The numbers obviously speak volumes as a 1.9-yard average on his 37 carries in just three games didn't attract any teams. Couple that statistic with Peterson turning 32 in March, and it makes sense why teams didn't want to take a chance on him.
The New Orleans Saints, though, were willing to see if Peterson could return to his MVP form -- or close to it -- and gave him a two-year, $7 million deal. If he plays well, the combination of Peterson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara could give the Saints an even more lethal offense.
Full Article -- Picayune
