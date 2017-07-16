Grayson getting back in gear for NFL spot



Local standout quarterback attends Mountain View practice



By Meg Wochnick -- The Columbian



Garrett Grayson knows he’s at a crossroads.



The former Heritage High School and Colorado State standout who set multiple passing records as a prep and college quarterback, has seen more downs than ups to begin his NFL career.



But this season — the start of his third with the New Orleans Saints, the organization that made him their third-round draft pick in 2015 — he views as make-it-or-break-it time.



“I took a step back,” Grayson said Monday, “and that looks bad.”



Full Article -- The Columbian Garrett Grayson knows he’s at a crossroads.The former Heritage High School and Colorado State standout who set multiple passing records as a prep and college quarterback, has seen more downs than ups to begin his NFL career.But this season — the start of his third with the New Orleans Saints, the organization that made him their third-round draft pick in 2015 — he views as make-it-or-break-it time.“I took a step back,” Grayson said Monday, “and that looks bad.”