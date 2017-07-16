|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 09:59 AM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,808
|
Grayson getting back in gear for NFL spot
Local standout quarterback attends Mountain View practice
By Meg Wochnick -- The Columbian
Garrett Grayson knows he’s at a crossroads.
The former Heritage High School and Colorado State standout who set multiple passing records as a prep and college quarterback, has seen more downs than ups to begin his NFL career.
But this season — the start of his third with the New Orleans Saints, the organization that made him their third-round draft pick in 2015 — he views as make-it-or-break-it time.
“I took a step back,” Grayson said Monday, “and that looks bad.”
Full Article -- The Columbian
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 123 members and 477 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
AgnesT
, heavydsaint
, mambodeath
, WhoDat70560
, Gumerk
, jcollins9
, whodat4eva
, RussTKD
, scootnpcola
, Soundwave
, voisinj
, jsberry
, kevman
, bigearl
, 337saint
, coldseat
, bobbyz70
, Loco Hornet Fan
, Ti Rider
, Domeination
, talan
, SuJaguar00
, DABOOT162
, Erik D
, platinumvinnyv
, ReddTedd2
, Brandon13
, SaintinTexas
, Nolan
, james_k_p
, faceman
, SaintInBucLand
, Swamprat
, BlacknGoldblood57
, B-rad
, Ichiban
, cred11
, meatman
, Joe OKC
, JethrO
, FullMonte
, bigcarlittlewill
, St.Fury
, Merl
, slowchild25
, CitySaint
, Grandadmiral
, Saint_Ward
, mc4saints
, chatawaclan
, sammymvpknight
, farfromsilent
, GeauxSainz
, SaintSproles
, BigSlick
, DarkBuddha
, whodatman
, alohawhodat
, superchuck500
, texasjefe
, BobE
, Metallyca
, kansast
, FlySaint
, MamouMafia
, HeHateMe2626
, mRex
, djshag
, LSUMathProf
, iChill
, JEFFRO
, Eman5805
, billinms
, peff
, SaintRebel
, mrdogleg
, HovaBush25
, Sun Wukong
, English
, greatshow25
, Flipx99
, mexicansaint
, zknotts61
, crazybyrd87
, longtime lurker
, krogers
, HburgSaints
, cableddsxe
, Saintsfan_in_MD
, thefifthwall
, where yat brah
, baron8
, ASB81689
, KiwiSaint
, EyeAmLegend
, saintmdterps
, scottyc
, saintRRT
, datsaint4life
, cygnus_ltb
, BIG GUY
, nowhiners
, TJ66
, zach122888
, shabba1111
, John873
, St. Blooz
, amused
, NeverGiveUP2
, SebaSaint
, lades
, Memphis Saint
, Saint Santa
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:19 PM.
|