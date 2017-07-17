|
|
|
|
|
Top New Orleans Saints training camp battles to watch
Training camp is sure to generate a lot of interest for the Saints, as they try to piece together their best 53 players for 2017. Of course, competition isnt a bad thing.
By John J. Hendrix -- CSC
After a long offseason wait, the New Orleans Saints are on the doorsteps for training camp. The team is one of five that are scheduled to have rookies report to work on Tuesday, with the rest of the squad joining them a week later. While some players would appear to have roster spots locked down, other members of the 90-man squad will have their work cut out for them. Heres some of the position battles to watch intently.
Linebacker
Many get caught up in a base alignment for Dennis Allens defense, pointing out whether or not the team will run a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme, or play more 3-safety sets. While there were predominantly a lot of 3-safety sets in the teams walkthroughs during minicamp, the Saints did have some 4-3 looks. A.J. Klein and Craig Robertson likely hold the top considerations for the teams starting linebackers, with Klein being the favorite for middle linebacker.
Full Article -- CSC
