Yesterday, 07:54 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Willie Snead Has a Great Opportunity to Grow in New Orleans
By Dan Pizzuta -- Number Fire
Its nice to be a receiver in New Orleans. Drew Brees is your quarterback, and youre on one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the league.
In the past five seasons, the Saints have ranked second in pass attempts four times, while in the other, they ranked fourth. Part of that is the Brees thing. Another part is a defense thats going to give up a billion yards per game. Either way, playing wideout down on the Bayou is a nice gig.
This dynamic gave us some passing game stars in previous seasons. Jimmy Graham was a top-tier tight end with New Orleans. Marques Colston was a target machine at his peak. Brandin Cooks was a big-play threat. Today, everyone is excited about what Michael Thomas will do in 2017, even if he might have trouble living up to the current hype.
Full Article -- Number Fire
