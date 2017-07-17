Saints RB battle: Adrian Peterson, change-of-pace back? It's Big Easy to believe



By Vinnie Iyer -- Sporting News



It will be weird to see Adrian Peterson in a Saints uniform this season. What should not be weird is him finding his new groove as more of a receiving back.



Peterson, 32, is in the process of reinventing himself in the best way possible in New Orleans' loaded offense.



After the former Viking finally found his new NFL home in April, it was presumed he would be an early-down power alternative to oft-banged up, sometimes-doghoused Mark Ingram. That seemed even more the case a few days later, when the team used a third-round draft pick on Alvin Kamara, who built his stock as a busy, bursty, pass-catching back in college.



But from the get-go, coach Sean Payton said there would be a well-defined role for Peterson mixed in with Ingram. Kamara has done well early as a rookie, but it's becoming more evident that he's more of an initial threat to take touches away from Travaris Cadet despite the latter's re-signing in March. That's the remnant of the Darren Sproles pure receiving role.



