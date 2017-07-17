|
Drew Brees' allegiance to Saints takes drama out of extension talk
By Mike Triplett -- ESPN
METAIRIE, La. -- Technically, Drew Brees is in the same situation as Kirk Cousins.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback also is heading into the final year of his contract. And unless something changes in the next month, there appears to be no urgency from either Brees or the Saints to work out an extension.
But there is one huge difference between the two. While Cousins appears likely to test the free-agent market next March, Brees has made it pretty clear that he has no desire to play anywhere else but New Orleans.
Brees, 38, could have become an unrestricted free agent this year. (Can you imagine the payday he would have been offered from other QB-needy contenders after he led the NFL in passing yards for the seventh time last season with 5,208 yards?!)
Full Article -- ESPN
