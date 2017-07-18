4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017



Whether you care about the Pro Bowl or not, these are some Saints players that should be in the conversation for this season.



By lok12lok -- CSC



Pro Bowlers from the New Orleans Saints have been rare for the last three seasons. 7-9 records have held several great players back but it could all change in 2017 if the team starts winning. So today we take a look at the players who could be joining the NFL's elite in Orlando next season.





Cam Jordan, Defensive End



Its really a joke that Cam Jordan hasnt been to the Pro Bowl more than two times (2013, 2015). He has consistently been one of the very best defensive players this league has to offer, and you could even argue he has gotten better every year despite the sacks totals dropping to 7.5 in 2016.



He impacts both the running and the passing game, and he also functions as one of the leaders on a very young and inexperienced defense. The Saints are hoping this could be the season the defensive pieces fall into place, and if that were to happen Jordan will undoubtedly make the Pro Bowl.



