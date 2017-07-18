home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page 4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 11:45 AM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,820
4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017


Whether you care about the Pro Bowl or not, these are some Saints players that should be in the conversation for this season.

By lok12lok -- CSC

Pro Bowlers from the New Orleans Saints have been rare for the last three seasons. 7-9 records have held several great players back but it could all change in 2017 if the team starts winning. So today we take a look at the players who could be joining the NFL's elite in Orlando next season.


Cam Jordan, Defensive End

Its really a joke that Cam Jordan hasnt been to the Pro Bowl more than two times (2013, 2015). He has consistently been one of the very best defensive players this league has to offer, and you could even argue he has gotten better every year despite the sacks totals dropping to 7.5 in 2016.

He impacts both the running and the passing game, and he also functions as one of the leaders on a very young and inexperienced defense. The Saints are hoping this could be the season the defensive pieces fall into place, and if that were to happen Jordan will undoubtedly make the Pro Bowl.

Full Article -- CSC

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 788
There are currently 162 members and 626 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
capt. bloodlog, guidomerkinsrules, Daddy Bam Bam, Fuzzy, wnelson, PeteNBroussard, mackone11, calan, B-Train, Torgo, Greenchillewhodat, St.Fury, CalgaryJay, BossierSaint, tbuck, CantonLegend, Chris, kewinn89, saintsdash, Summed7, SaintsMama, Boudro, lades, isgwill, NorthLA_Saintsfan, mg6035, bigdaddysaints, OakTown2g, cdexterg, FLEA, thefifthwall, BigHossTheBoss, drewman, Det. Brees, xman111, Smooth_Criminal, Maxp, SC Saints Fan, diehardfan, St. Sid, FootballLady, CaptainCuz, subzer0, AARPSaint, cazint, sthomas1124, jdl1201, Young761, BIG E, kenchaisson, Brennan77, nowhiners, real, Chuck53, Swamprat, Tater, nosaint33, DaSaints1967, mhgoforit, jayd265, saint_drago, Jim in L.A., bigdeemo504, saintbilly25, Grandadmiral, Snarf, Boiler Jim, Sneak42, IowaSaint88, FlySaint, Saintshizzle, Mr. Blue Sky, Rdanderson91, fuel52, Mojomajik9, insidejob, B183, John873, rglenn, chemist54, JethrO, GilFinnerty, fx55, Juicy Fruit, daBaconsaint, SuperQuincy, Stealth Matrix, OutlawSaint, quax, SkyLance, SammyIsGod, heavydsaint, MarCowMar, Ken-Bob, shouldbebare, brd13, monster57, Sun Wukong, Loco Hornet Fan, Saint_Ward, baron8, cantguardhim, dredmund, moe1967, zknotts61, SaintFanDave, pnizzle, aged_1, mt15, t_rav_82, efil4stnias, J.T., Ball4life66, jzea, picnicwithfish, Dave Worth, Louisibama, dutar76, clintjr23, saintpack, vraskal, whodat111, kc2000, originalbaghead, Saint Jack, El Caliente, kat5s, Gator Saint, 2fatD-tackles, whodatman, sfidc3, BobE, Saints318, HouYat, Saintster, Wiggoes, SharonT, saintmdterps, SaintInBucLand, d3cyph3r, nughead, BreesusSaves, duhonmark551, Eman5805, JLL, crazybyrd87, Fjeldur, Soundwave
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Falcons [Backup Vet] Center Retires! Anything that sets them back is good news!
Last Post: Chris
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 555
What Flaw(s) Does SP Have In Producing a Top Defense?
Last Post: CantonLegend
Posted On: Today
Replies: 71
Views: 1,728
Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 72
Views: 2,159
Body cam video seems to show cop planting evidence
Last Post: Grandadmiral
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
2017 NASCAR thread
Last Post: Tater
Posted On: Today
Replies: 104
Views: 2,908
Saints Training Camp Tickets
Last Post: Brennan77
Posted On: Today
Replies: 37
Views: 900
Mike Nolan intrigued by Stephone Anthony (May '17 article)
Last Post: dutar76
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 320
Investment Thread - Formerly AMZN - Amazon Close to hitting $1000/share.
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 288
Views: 6,762
Jury Duty
Last Post: saintmdterps
Posted On: Today
Replies: 33
Views: 623
Carrier promises to save 1,000 jobs after deal with Trump
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 243
Views: 9,950
4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 9
More Darknet markets seized/busted
Last Post: Stealth Matrix
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 94
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 9
Drew Brees' allegiance to Saints takes drama out of extension talk
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 370
Saints RB battle: Adrian Peterson, change-of-pace back? It's Big Easy to believe
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 369
1 Willie Snead Has a Great Opportunity to Grow in New Orleans
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 552
Top New Orleans Saints training camp battles to watch
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 516
Grayson getting back in gear for NFL spot
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 439
Film review: Why Adrian Peterson could help Saints offense
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 396
The New Orleans Saints are going back to work; here's how you can attend their training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 310
Saints Announce Schedule for 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-17-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 383
What you need to know about Saints heading into camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-17-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 310
Saints had trade in place for Rams CB Trumaine Johnson
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-17-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 403
3 key training camp battles to watch for Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-17-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 225
PFT preseason power rankings No. 19: New Orleans Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-16-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 472
Trading Brees still an awful idea
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-15-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 628
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:03 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0