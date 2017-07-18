|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 12:12 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,824
|
Who are the best defensive players in the NFC South by position?
By Jon Ledyard -- FanRag
Our division positional rankings series rolls into the NFC South, taking a look at some of the more talented defensive players in the NFL. Every team in the division has had a difficult time getting consistently dominant play out of their defensive units as a whole on a year-to-year basis, but each team has aspects of that side of the ball that they’d like to hang their hats on as a clear strength, at least on paper.
When complete, this series will consist of 16 parts, as we rank the position groups of each division in the NFL on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind that each position group is ranked based on current ability, with a lean toward “near future” projections thrown in. Here are the divisions and position groups we’ve completed so far:
Interior Defensive Linemen
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Gerald McCoy, Chris Baker, Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, Clinton McDonald
2. Carolina Panthers – Kawaan Short, Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler, Kyle Love
3. Atlanta Falcons – Grady Jarrett, Dontari Poe, Derrick Shelby, Ra’Shede Hageman, Courtney Upshaw, Jack Crawford
4. New Orleans Saints – Sheldon Rankins, Tony McDaniel, David Onyemata, Tyeler Davison (Nick Fairley)
Analysis:
This is a strong group across the board in the NFC South, but Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker on the same team should be fun to watch for Tampa Bay fans. Both can rush the passer and stop the run with equal propensity, although it remains to be seen how they’ll work on the field at the same time. Stevie T can eat a handful of snaps (no pun intended) as a run clogger every game, which should free up Baker and McCoy for even the occasional rotation to stay fresh.
Full Article -- FanRag
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 126 members and 542 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
dapperdan
, 44slayer
, Saint Santa
, meatman
, TribuneUK
, mackone11
, CitySaint
, SaintPancake
, krichard714
, Jonboy
, LiterOCola
, guidomerkinsrules
, seagull
, LetsGetWaffles
, JWDtrey3
, SaintsMama
, insidejob
, Chopzley
, billinms
, FlySaint
, donnasw
, DonSaint
, dajmno
, Boiler Jim
, Saint Jack
, Whodatgamer
, porculator
, Taker597
, blackadder
, uptownyatwhodat
, nolamarc
, scuppa9
, Grandadmiral
, DomePatrol5657
, SntReb
, AmerVet
, IowaSaint88
, KulBreez
, AnnaAD
, socbe7
, KiwiSaint
, kdwwms
, NOsaintsfan
, jessy
, jadebordelon26
, SC Saints Fan
, talewellen
, nolaspe
, Torgo
, th3myth
, rail
, vtdogg
, Smooth_Criminal
, baron8
, Saint_Ward
, kewinn89
, GilFinnerty
, erzenny
, jayd265
, Priest
, ajlilliman
, Rojam
, polo_haynes
, whodatman
, Javlin
, Ellis Hugh
, ktulu909
, dutar76
, mrdogleg
, Pop
, Chris
, Winter
, duckjr78
, Soundwave
, eezyboy504
, Swimmer
, lildyce504
, Nickolai182
, Saint Floyd
, P-town balla
, Expatriate
, scootnpcola
, fx55
, efil4stnias
, mc4saints
, Craigj
, CivKingRWR
, Gump
, DomePatrol2005
, ALLNO
, 7thWardSaint
, offshorepoorman
, CapitalCitySaint
, StudioSaint
, SaintsW1n
, thefifthwall
, superchuck500
, A.D.Rock
, Rus
, BIG E
, mulletslinger
, muddbug2
, Saint Ace
, where yat brah
, vraskal
, LanceStarr
, crazybyrd87
, Doug B
, BobE
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:53 PM.
|