Today, 12:12 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 51,824 Who are the best defensive players in the NFC South by position?



By Jon Ledyard -- FanRag



Our division positional rankings series rolls into the NFC South, taking a look at some of the more talented defensive players in the NFL. Every team in the division has had a difficult time getting consistently dominant play out of their defensive units as a whole on a year-to-year basis, but each team has aspects of that side of the ball that they’d like to hang their hats on as a clear strength, at least on paper.



When complete, this series will consist of 16 parts, as we rank the position groups of each division in the NFL on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind that each position group is ranked based on current ability, with a lean toward “near future” projections thrown in. Here are the divisions and position groups we’ve completed so far:



Interior Defensive Linemen



1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Gerald McCoy, Chris Baker, Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, Clinton McDonald



2. Carolina Panthers – Kawaan Short, Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler, Kyle Love



3. Atlanta Falcons – Grady Jarrett, Dontari Poe, Derrick Shelby, Ra’Shede Hageman, Courtney Upshaw, Jack Crawford



4. New Orleans Saints – Sheldon Rankins, Tony McDaniel, David Onyemata, Tyeler Davison (Nick Fairley)



Analysis: This is a strong group across the board in the NFC South, but Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker on the same team should be fun to watch for Tampa Bay fans. Both can rush the passer and stop the run with equal propensity, although it remains to be seen how they’ll work on the field at the same time. Stevie T can eat a handful of snaps (no pun intended) as a run clogger every game, which should free up Baker and McCoy for even the occasional rotation to stay fresh.



Full Article -- FanRag Our division positional rankings series rolls into the NFC South, taking a look at some of the more talented defensive players in the NFL. Every team in the division has had a difficult time getting consistently dominant play out of their defensive units as a whole on a year-to-year basis, but each team has aspects of that side of the ball that they’d like to hang their hats on as a clear strength, at least on paper.When complete, this series will consist of 16 parts, as we rank the position groups of each division in the NFL on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind that each position group is ranked based on current ability, with a lean toward “near future” projections thrown in. Here are the divisions and position groups we’ve completed so far:1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Gerald McCoy, Chris Baker, Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, Clinton McDonald2. Carolina Panthers – Kawaan Short, Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler, Kyle Love3. Atlanta Falcons – Grady Jarrett, Dontari Poe, Derrick Shelby, Ra’Shede Hageman, Courtney Upshaw, Jack Crawford4. New Orleans Saints – Sheldon Rankins, Tony McDaniel, David Onyemata, Tyeler Davison (Nick Fairley)This is a strong group across the board in the NFC South, but Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker on the same team should be fun to watch for Tampa Bay fans. Both can rush the passer and stop the run with equal propensity, although it remains to be seen how they’ll work on the field at the same time. Stevie T can eat a handful of snaps (no pun intended) as a run clogger every game, which should free up Baker and McCoy for even the occasional rotation to stay fresh.

Extras Printable Version

Email A Friend

Subscribe to Article

View Full Version



News Jump: All News Forums Bloggers Corner Saints News SaintsReport Originals League News Mike Detillier Saints News

« Previous | Next » You Rated this Thread:



Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News