Adrian Peterson revival adds drama to 2017 New Orleans Saints camp



By Mike Triplett -- ESPN



The New Orleans Saints open training camp on July 26 at their practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana. Here's a closer look at the Saints' camp:



Top storyline: The two most important things the Saints need to accomplish this summer involve revamping the defense and replenishing the banged-up offensive line. But the most compelling storyline will be the revival of Adrian Peterson.



One of the NFL's all-time great running backs is determined to prove he's not close to being finished at age 32, despite missing most of last year with a torn meniscus in his knee. Peterson is especially motivated since the Minnesota Vikings let him go after 10 years, and he had to settle for a bargain deal with the Saints that would entail sharing time with Mark Ingram. Peterson has received rave reviews from his new teammates so far, but we'll be able to gauge his progress even better once the pads come on.



