|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Saints mailbag: Three running backs on the field at same time this season? -- Underhill
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 12:59 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,824
|
Saints mailbag: Three running backs on the field at same time this season? -- Underhill
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
Do you see Saints utilizing all three RBs on the field at the same time (Ingram, Peterson, Kamara)?
Covfefe Valenti (@Valenti_Andrew) July 20, 2017
This is certainly intriguing to think about. The Saints only used three men in the backfield on two passing plays last season, and on both occasions one of the players in the backfield was a tight end.
Here are both plays:
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 125 members and 541 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
dapperdan
, 44slayer
, Saint Santa
, meatman
, TribuneUK
, CitySaint
, SaintPancake
, krichard714
, Jonboy
, LiterOCola
, guidomerkinsrules
, seagull
, LetsGetWaffles
, JWDtrey3
, SaintsMama
, insidejob
, Chopzley
, billinms
, FlySaint
, donnasw
, DonSaint
, dajmno
, Boiler Jim
, Saint Jack
, Whodatgamer
, porculator
, Taker597
, blackadder
, uptownyatwhodat
, nolamarc
, scuppa9
, Grandadmiral
, DomePatrol5657
, SntReb
, AmerVet
, IowaSaint88
, KulBreez
, AnnaAD
, socbe7
, KiwiSaint
, kdwwms
, NOsaintsfan
, jessy
, jadebordelon26
, SC Saints Fan
, talewellen
, nolaspe
, Torgo
, th3myth
, rail
, vtdogg
, Smooth_Criminal
, baron8
, Saint_Ward
, kewinn89
, GilFinnerty
, erzenny
, jayd265
, Priest
, ajlilliman
, Rojam
, polo_haynes
, whodatman
, Javlin
, Ellis Hugh
, ktulu909
, dutar76
, mrdogleg
, Pop
, Chris
, Winter
, duckjr78
, Soundwave
, eezyboy504
, Swimmer
, lildyce504
, Nickolai182
, Saint Floyd
, P-town balla
, Expatriate
, scootnpcola
, fx55
, efil4stnias
, mc4saints
, Craigj
, CivKingRWR
, Gump
, DomePatrol2005
, ALLNO
, 7thWardSaint
, offshorepoorman
, CapitalCitySaint
, StudioSaint
, SaintsW1n
, thefifthwall
, superchuck500
, A.D.Rock
, Rus
, BIG E
, mulletslinger
, muddbug2
, Saint Ace
, where yat brah
, vraskal
, LanceStarr
, crazybyrd87
, Doug B
, BobE
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:53 PM.
|