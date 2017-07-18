Saints mailbag: Three running backs on the field at same time this season? -- Underhill



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Do you see Saints utilizing all three RBs on the field at the same time (Ingram, Peterson, Kamara)?



 Covfefe Valenti (@Valenti_Andrew) July 20, 2017



This is certainly intriguing to think about. The Saints only used three men in the backfield on two passing plays last season, and on both occasions one of the players in the backfield was a tight end.



Here are both plays:



