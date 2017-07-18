|
|
|
|
|
Today, 10:49 PM
|
|
Saints add Ryan Herman to front office
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
The Saints are diving deeper into analytics.
The team has always been open to any and all information that can help them make decisions or highlight a new way of thinking, but the team is making a deeper commitment by hiring Ryan Herman to serve as a football analyst.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
|
|