Eric Kendricks on Adrian Peterson: I cant wait to play him



Add the Minnesota Vikings young linebacker to the list of players on the teams defense that are eager to finally lay a hit on the former Vikings running back.



By Adam Patrick -- Viking Age



When the Minnesota Vikings take the field for the first time during the upcoming 2017 regular season against the New Orleans Saints, the air inside U.S. Bank Stadium is going to be full of excitement. Not only because of it being the teams first game of the year, but also because Adrian Peterson will be playing against the Vikings for the first time in his NFL career as he is now a member of the Saints.



During his time in Minnesota, the teams coaching staff let it be known that tackling Peterson in practice was not allowed. So now, all of those players on the Vikings defensive side of the ball that never got to hit the star running back during practice are salivating at the thought of finally being able to lay a hit on their former teammate.



