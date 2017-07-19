|
Today, 01:13 PM
New New Orleans: How Bears GM Ryan Pace is using Saints*blueprint
By Adam L. Jahns -- Chicago Sun-Times
Three years into general manager Ryan Paces run with the Bears, and the Saints are marching in.
Highlighted by quarterback Mitch Trubiskys arrival, parts of Paces current Bears roster reflect his 14 years with the New Orleans Saints.
Will Trubisky turn out to be the next Drew Brees?
The Bears can only dream.
But Trubisky and other players who echo Paces past provide more to watch this year at training camp. Players report to Olivet Nazarene University on on Wednesday.
Full Article -- Sun-Times
