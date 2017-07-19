|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 01:28 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,833
|
Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
By Mike Triplett -- ESPN
The New Orleans Saints open training camp on July 26 at their practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana. Heres a 53-man roster projection:
QUARTERBACKS (2):
Drew Brees, Chase Daniel
You can write these two guys in Sharpie. After that, its a toss-up as to whether the Saints will keep a third developmental QB on the active roster. Young contenders Garrett Grayson and Ryan Nassib will need strong preseason performances to earn a place.
RUNNING BACKS (4):
Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Alvin Kamara, Daniel Lasco
The Saints had to make two tough cuts here with Travaris Cadet and Marcus Murphy. But I think their spots are in jeopardy because rookie Alvin Kamara is the new joker back as a runner/receiver and new receiver Ted Ginn Jr. should be a primary return man.
Full Article -- ESPN
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 125 members and 521 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
airal20
, mrwhodat
, FLEA
, deuce4pres
, bobad
, thefifthwall
, jdeere11b
, BreesusSaves
, mit98
, kentish_man
, iNolaNightmare
, talewellen
, BobE
, St. Chris
, Saint-Ragnar
, Priest
, SebaSaint
, LaTex
, donnasw
, saintology
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, LetsGetWaffles
, bobwilson666
, nolafan33
, -cook-
, OutlawSaint
, abqsaintfan
, Sidney
, Semper
, guillermo
, Arathrael
, thetownedrunkard
, soloman59
, Silent Dave
, JAT
, ShoelessTroy
, SC Saints Fan
, slowchild25
, Boiler Jim
, BossierSaint
, booya
, MidCity51
, roturn
, Hey Beerman
, Superfuzz
, MobileSaintsFan
, brockmeaux
, Saint Ace
, andrew76021
, muddbug2
, saintmdterps
, mtgbroker
, Ti Rider
, ccss
, Los
, FullMonte
, mc4saints
, xpuma20x
, yomama
, isgwill
, SaintInBucLand
, jboss
, Malftap
, mt15
, Brennan77
, Farb
, billinms
, jlroby69
, rlemieux
, lades
, livefromDC
, lurkerTim
, TenTwo
, MikeInHaaammond
, alohawhodat
, talan
, AnnaAD
, dutar76
, sOulsaint
, bush2007
, crzcjn69
, Nolan
, saints66
, Dallas_Saint73
, mdharper
, GW93
, Cougar 1
, jmalon3
, LogeEndZone
, SaintsMama
, CitySaint
, BMCSAINT
, tommy582000
, grammysweets
, BIG KITCH
, Saint_Ward
, KingTiger504
, Rugruk
, Nickolai182
, St.Dan
, SaintRay
, SWJJ
, ETWhoDat
, Saint Sarah
, xardoz
, robsmith32
, cwesleyc
, whodatman
, Sun Wukong
, jt21
, duhonmark551
, crazybyrd87
, insidejob
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:58 PM.
|