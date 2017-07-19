Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection



By Mike Triplett -- ESPN



The New Orleans Saints open training camp on July 26 at their practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana. Heres a 53-man roster projection:



QUARTERBACKS (2): Drew Brees, Chase Daniel



You can write these two guys in Sharpie. After that, its a toss-up as to whether the Saints will keep a third developmental QB on the active roster. Young contenders Garrett Grayson and Ryan Nassib will need strong preseason performances to earn a place.



RUNNING BACKS (4): Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Alvin Kamara, Daniel Lasco



The Saints had to make two tough cuts here with Travaris Cadet and Marcus Murphy. But I think their spots are in jeopardy because rookie Alvin Kamara is the new joker back as a runner/receiver and new receiver Ted Ginn Jr. should be a primary return man.



