Saints counting on newcomers at every level of revamped defense
By Mike Triplett -- ESPN
The New Orleans Saints should have at least six new starters when the NFL season opens. Here's a starting lineup projection:
Offense
Quarterback (Drew Brees):
The 38-year-old led the NFL in passing yardage for the seventh time last season with 5,208 and he is now just 5,830 yards away from breaking Peyton Mannings career record of 71,940.
Running back (Mark Ingram):
Adrian Peterson may be stealing the spotlight, but that doesnt mean hell take over Ingrams job as the Saints lead back. Ingram, 27, ran for a career-high 1,043 yards last season and is a strong pass-catcher and pass protector.
Running back (Adrian Peterson):
The Saints are a pass-first team, but Im putting two running backs in their starting lineup since they have two of their biggest stars sharing the backfield. Peterson, at 32 years old, is determined to prove the laws of aging running backs dont apply to him.
Full Article -- ESPN
