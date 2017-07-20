Saints counting on newcomers at every level of revamped defense



By Mike Triplett -- ESPN



The New Orleans Saints should have at least six new starters when the NFL season opens. Here's a starting lineup projection:



Offense



Quarterback (Drew Brees): The 38-year-old led the NFL in passing yardage for the seventh time last season with 5,208 and he is now just 5,830 yards away from breaking Peyton Mannings career record of 71,940.



Running back (Mark Ingram): Adrian Peterson may be stealing the spotlight, but that doesnt mean hell take over Ingrams job as the Saints lead back. Ingram, 27, ran for a career-high 1,043 yards last season and is a strong pass-catcher and pass protector.



Running back (Adrian Peterson): The Saints are a pass-first team, but Im putting two running backs in their starting lineup since they have two of their biggest stars sharing the backfield. Peterson, at 32 years old, is determined to prove the laws of aging running backs dont apply to him.



