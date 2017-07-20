Back on duty: Dome Patrol's Vaughan Johnson gets nod for Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame



By Advocate news services



The New Orleans Saints' linebackers of the late 1980s and early 1990s — the vaunted group known as the Dome Patrol — are considered by many the best collection of talent at that position in NFL history.



The most physical player of the quartet was Vaughan Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who put a wallop on any runner who ventured into his territory.



Once, when discussing the unfortunate ball carriers who crossed paths with the four-time Pro Bowl pick, he was quoted as saying, "I like to see their eyes roll back."



That's why Saints fans' eyes were always on Johnson and his star defensive teammates. And that's why Johnson will be inducted to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



