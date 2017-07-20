home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Back on duty: Dome Patrol's Vaughan Johnson gets nod for Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 12:13 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,839
Back on duty: Dome Patrol's Vaughan Johnson gets nod for Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame


By Advocate news services

The New Orleans Saints' linebackers of the late 1980s and early 1990s — the vaunted group known as the Dome Patrol — are considered by many the best collection of talent at that position in NFL history.

The most physical player of the quartet was Vaughan Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who put a wallop on any runner who ventured into his territory.

Once, when discussing the unfortunate ball carriers who crossed paths with the four-time Pro Bowl pick, he was quoted as saying, "I like to see their eyes roll back."

That's why Saints fans' eyes were always on Johnson and his star defensive teammates. And that's why Johnson will be inducted to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
2017 British Open Championship
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 160
Season Tickets arrived.
Last Post: Saint Greg
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 91
My "gut" prediction for Saints final record...9-7
Last Post: J.T.
Posted On: Today
Replies: 42
Views: 1,146
Dunkirk
Last Post: st dude
Posted On: Today
Replies: 31
Views: 1,229
Follow It Up With a Better Song ....
Last Post: Saints 4 life
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,330
Views: 102,020
DC Cinematic Universe?
Last Post: billinms
Posted On: Today
Replies: 34
Views: 1,941
New Orleans Saints Film Study: New Safety In Town (Also, Where I've been)
Last Post: dutar76
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 202
Daily Trump Tracker
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,024
Views: 33,527
OJ Paroled
Last Post: livefromDC
Posted On: Today
Replies: 36
Views: 899
Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
Last Post: Det. Brees
Posted On: Today
Replies: 74
Views: 2,530
You've got to love the adds on here sometimes
Last Post: billinms
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 194
Matt Ryan explains exactly what happened in the Falcons' Super Bowl collapse
Last Post: DaveinCoalinga
Posted On: Today
Replies: 46
Views: 2,532
More...
Members Birthdays
Lex (59), whodatlady (46), Frank The Rat (39)
Past News
Back on duty: Dome Patrol's Vaughan Johnson gets nod for Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 23
Saints counting on newcomers at every level of revamped defense
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 100
Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 366
New New Orleans: How Bears GM Ryan Pace is using Saints blueprint
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 281
Eric Kendricks on Adrian Peterson: I cant wait to play him
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 191
Saints add Ryan Herman to front office
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 415
1 Saints mailbag: Three running backs on the field at same time this season? -- Underhill
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 384
Adrian Peterson revival adds drama to 2017 New Orleans Saints camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 339
Who are the best defensive players in the NFC South by position?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 254
4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 259
Drew Brees' allegiance to Saints takes drama out of extension talk
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-19-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 420
Saints RB battle: Adrian Peterson, change-of-pace back? It's Big Easy to believe
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-19-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 417
1 Willie Snead Has a Great Opportunity to Grow in New Orleans
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 584
Top New Orleans Saints training camp battles to watch
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-18-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 566
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:33 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0