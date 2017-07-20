|
A relative calm settles over Saints on eve of training camp
By Brian Allee-Walsh -- Sun-Herald
NEW ORLEANS
- The silence is almost deafening.
All appears to be quiet on the labor and legal fronts for the New Orleans Saints on the eve of training camp when it comes to ageless future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees and aging billionaire owner Tom Benson.
A year ago, there was much ado that Brees had not been able to reach a contract extension and the team might lose No. 9 in free agency at the end of the 2016 season, and Benson was locked in a highly contentious lawsuit with three estranged family members over ownership stakes in the Saints and Pelicans.
Several days before the teams season opener against Oakland, Brees agreed to a fully guaranteed one year, $24.5 million extension and stated his intention to play out his career in the Big Easy if the team wants him.
Full Article -- Sun-Herald
