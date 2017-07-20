home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 10:06 PM  
Dan in Lafayette
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,841
A relative calm settles over Saints on eve of training camp


By Brian Allee-Walsh -- Sun-Herald

NEW ORLEANS - The silence is almost deafening.

All appears to be quiet on the labor and legal fronts for the New Orleans Saints on the eve of training camp when it comes to ageless future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees and aging billionaire owner Tom Benson.

A year ago, there was much ado that Brees had not been able to reach a contract extension and the team might lose No. 9 in free agency at the end of the 2016 season, and Benson was locked in a highly contentious lawsuit with three estranged family members over ownership stakes in the Saints and Pelicans.

Several days before the teams season opener against Oakland, Brees agreed to a fully guaranteed one year, $24.5 million extension and stated his intention to play out his career in the Big Easy if the team wants him.

Full Article -- Sun-Herald

 

