Tyler Jackson: Son of a New Orleans Saints Legend


By John Butler -- Last Word on Sports

It goes without saying that life is a little different for the child of an NFL Hall of Famer.

As one could imagine, there are some positives.

“One thing is, not too many people can say that they have a Hall A Fame father, that’s pretty cool,” Jackson mentioned.

Jackson would go on to mention that he appreciates the amount of time he gets to spend with his father, despite his popularity and busy schedule.

The Downside

As one could imagine, there are also some drawbacks to being born to such a legend.

“The negatives, less personal time because of his busy schedule and there is no sense of a normal life,” he emphasized. “Often times people think, since your father is a Hall of Famer, you get a lot of perks. One of the drawbacks is, he’s a Hall of Famer. I’m just the kid trying to make it in this world. I am an athlete and often get compared to my father. I respect the game of football. However, my love is for basketball. Also, when people find out who my dad is, they try to challenge me, etc. Most of the time, I don’t say a word until I have total trust in a person. To me, it’s just a name. My loyalty lies because he’s my dad.”

Full Article -- LWOS

 

