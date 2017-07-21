Today, 02:05 AM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 51,844 Saints early watch list -- Mike Detillier



Saints early watch list



By Mike Detillier -- Houma Courier



The New Orleans Saints open up training camp on Wednesday and here are a few observations to watch for as they enter the 2017 NFL season.



OVERCOMING INJURIES



Before the first snap in pads, the New Orleans Saints have lost defensive tackle Nick Fairley for the entire season and most likely he will never take an NFL snap again due to a serious heart issue.



Fairley was a one-season look for the Black and Gold, but he turned potential into production in 2016, and he was the most physically gifted inside pass rusher the Saints have had since LaRoi Glover.



If they played a game tomorrow, the Saints would start Tyeler Davison and Sheldon Rankins at defensive tackle and second-year prospect David Onyemata would be called upon to be the rotation defensive tackle.



Davison is a solid inside starter who excels in run support. Rankins, who was the Saints first-round pick in 2016, flashed some strong interior pass rush skills last season once he came back from a broken fibula, but watch out for the development of Onyemata. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Manitoba College in Canada got some NFL seasoning last season and he is a very sharp young man in picking up new techniques. The loss of Fairley is huge for a defense in desperate need of impact players on defense.



The Saints also lost one of the premier left tackles in the NFL in Terron Armstread, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum and is expected to miss at least half the season and maybe more. Just listen to the interviews with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and you can clearly hear the voice of concern about the loss of this very gifted left tackle in his voice. Right now that left tackle spot is in the hands of 2017 first round pick Ryan Ramczyk, who is coming off of a torn labrum to his hip, but he is a very gifted left tackle prospect.



Also the Saints will start training camp without starting center Max Unger practicing. His return was supposed to be by the third week of the preseason, but Unger said after the last OTA session that he wants to return for Week 1 of the regular season. That foot injury and his progress will be closely monitored as the preseason comes to an end. Unger is one of the best offensive centers in the game and without him being in the starting lineup would be a huge negative for the Saints offense.



Veteran offensive center/guard Josh LeRibeus was running with the Saints first-team offense at center in the practice sessions



Full Article -- Courier





Follow Mike on Twitter at @MikeDetillier The New Orleans Saints open up training camp on Wednesday and here are a few observations to watch for as they enter the 2017 NFL season.Before the first snap in pads, the New Orleans Saints have lost defensive tackle Nick Fairley for the entire season and most likely he will never take an NFL snap again due to a serious heart issue.Fairley was a one-season look for the Black and Gold, but he turned potential into production in 2016, and he was the most physically gifted inside pass rusher the Saints have had since LaRoi Glover.If they played a game tomorrow, the Saints would start Tyeler Davison and Sheldon Rankins at defensive tackle and second-year prospect David Onyemata would be called upon to be the rotation defensive tackle.Davison is a solid inside starter who excels in run support. Rankins, who was the Saints first-round pick in 2016, flashed some strong interior pass rush skills last season once he came back from a broken fibula, but watch out for the development of Onyemata. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Manitoba College in Canada got some NFL seasoning last season and he is a very sharp young man in picking up new techniques. The loss of Fairley is huge for a defense in desperate need of impact players on defense.The Saints also lost one of the premier left tackles in the NFL in Terron Armstread, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum and is expected to miss at least half the season and maybe more. Just listen to the interviews with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and you can clearly hear the voice of concern about the loss of this very gifted left tackle in his voice. Right now that left tackle spot is in the hands of 2017 first round pick Ryan Ramczyk, who is coming off of a torn labrum to his hip, but he is a very gifted left tackle prospect.Also the Saints will start training camp without starting center Max Unger practicing. His return was supposed to be by the third week of the preseason, but Unger said after the last OTA session that he wants to return for Week 1 of the regular season. That foot injury and his progress will be closely monitored as the preseason comes to an end. Unger is one of the best offensive centers in the game and without him being in the starting lineup would be a huge negative for the Saints offense.Veteran offensive center/guard Josh LeRibeus was running with the Saints first-team offense at center in the practice sessions

Extras Printable Version

Email A Friend

Subscribe to Article

View Full Version



News Jump: All News Forums Bloggers Corner Saints News SaintsReport Originals League News Mike Detillier Saints News

« Previous | Next » You Rated this Thread:



Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News