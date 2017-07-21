home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Top 5 Saints position battles heading into training camp

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 10:29 AM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,845
Top 5 Saints position battles heading into training camp


By John Katzenstein -- Picayune

New Orleans Saints veterans report for training camp on Wednesday, and the intense competition for positions will begin Thursday.

This year’s camp offers plenty of intrigue as the Saints have so many spots that should be hotly contested. Between the draft picks and free-agent acquisitions, there are plenty of new faces who will have a chance to earn critical roles quickly.

Some of the battles are easier to predict than others. A group of defensive ends will compete to be in the rotation with Cameron Jordan, but Alex Okafor probably has an advantage over Darryl Tapp, rookies Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad and other contenders.

Filling defensive tackle Nick Fairley’s void is one of the most important things for the Saints to do this season, but Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata have a great leg up on any of the other options.

All competitions are important, of course, because no matter who wins a starting job, the team must pay attention to building depth around the roster.

Here’s a look at the five most important position battles for this year’s camp:

Full Article -- Picayune

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Thor Ragnarok Trailer borrows from Guardians of the Galaxy in a good way.
Last Post: billinms
Posted On: Today
Replies: 61
Views: 2,258
NOLA Mayor
Last Post: mb504
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 631
FBI investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russia
Last Post: FuzzyDunlop
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,670
Views: 59,270
Saints place Travin Dural and Devaroe Lawrence on non injury list
Last Post: DaveinCoalinga
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 1,168
Strange Days
Last Post: FLIPPY
Posted On: Today
Replies: 28
Views: 448
7 What song always puts a smile on your face or picks up your spirits
Last Post: dtc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 51
Views: 1,069
2017 training camp beast who ya got??
Last Post: DaveinCoalinga
Posted On: Today
Replies: 72
Views: 2,327
Top 5 Saints position battles heading into training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Need help finding some nice saints decal for truc
Last Post: riffraff
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 128
You've got to love the adds on here sometimes
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 17
Views: 322
Stanger Things Season 2
Last Post: alohawhodat
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 176
Destiny Bungie's new game
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5,485
Views: 185,346
More...
Members Birthdays
Ted (54), vanakin (42), SaintMeaux (41), saintfaninmiami (38), 81Saint (36)
Past News
Top 5 Saints position battles heading into training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
1 Saints early watch list -- Mike Detillier
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 196
Tyler Jackson: Son of a New Orleans Saints Legend
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 196
A relative calm settles over Saints on eve of training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 205
Back on duty: Dome Patrol's Vaughan Johnson gets nod for Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 241
Saints counting on newcomers at every level of revamped defense
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 511
Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-21-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 460
New New Orleans: How Bears GM Ryan Pace is using Saints blueprint
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-21-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 349
Eric Kendricks on Adrian Peterson: I cant wait to play him
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 194
Saints add Ryan Herman to front office
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 421
1 Saints mailbag: Three running backs on the field at same time this season? -- Underhill
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 387
Adrian Peterson revival adds drama to 2017 New Orleans Saints camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 345
Who are the best defensive players in the NFC South by position?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 258
4 New Orleans Saints Who Will Make the Pro Bowl in 2017
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 265
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:44 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0