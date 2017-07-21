Top 5 Saints position battles heading into training camp



By John Katzenstein -- Picayune



New Orleans Saints veterans report for training camp on Wednesday, and the intense competition for positions will begin Thursday.



This year’s camp offers plenty of intrigue as the Saints have so many spots that should be hotly contested. Between the draft picks and free-agent acquisitions, there are plenty of new faces who will have a chance to earn critical roles quickly.



Some of the battles are easier to predict than others. A group of defensive ends will compete to be in the rotation with Cameron Jordan, but Alex Okafor probably has an advantage over Darryl Tapp, rookies Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad and other contenders.



Filling defensive tackle Nick Fairley’s void is one of the most important things for the Saints to do this season, but Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata have a great leg up on any of the other options.



All competitions are important, of course, because no matter who wins a starting job, the team must pay attention to building depth around the roster.



Here’s a look at the five most important position battles for this year’s camp:



