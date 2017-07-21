Second-year players have to step up for Saints



By Rick Brown -- FanRag



The New Orleans Saints entered offseason workouts with high expectations, especially on defense. On a team with a solid offense, the defense has been the main reason why New Orleans has had three consecutive 7-9 seasons.



Losing defensive tackle Nick Fairley for the season even before training camp begins suppresses some of the excitement, but if the Saints are to avoid a fourth straight season of missing the playoffs, their young players have to take the lead. These players, all in their second year, are safety Vonn Bell, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and kicker Wil Lutz.



Last year, the Saints took Bell with one of their two second-round picks and quickly realized they would need him on the field. While he had his share of growing pains, Bell finished second on the team with 87 tackles. He also had four pass breakups, forced two fumbles, and recovered a fumble.



While he is not afraid to come down in the box and support the run game, the Saints will need Bell to make strides in coverage this season.



