2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Preview: Running Back


There were some major headlines in this area of the Saints this offseason

By Bob Rose -- CSC

The 2017 training camps have officially started throughout the NFL. The rosters of each team often look vastly different from year to year, and the New Orleans Saints are certainly no exception. Free agency signings, defections, and of course the NFL draft make up the league's springtime headlines, as every team tries to make the personnel moves to vault themselves to the top.

Canal Street Chronicles continues with our positional breakdowns, and today we take a look at an offensive position that created it's share of headlines in the 2017 offseason.

(*) denotes rookie

Running Back

Camp Roster: Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Alvin Kamara*, John Kuhn (FB), Daniel Lasco, Travaris Cadet, Marcus Murphy, Trey Edmunds*, John Robinson-Woodgett* (FB)

Losses: Tim Hightower (free agent)

Additions: Alvin Kamara (draft), Adrian Peterson (free agent)

Mark Ingram had his first 1,000-yard rushing season as a pro in 2016, going for 1,043 while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Entering his 7th season, Ingram is arguably in his prime now, and continues to improve as a receiver also, he had a career best 4 touchdowns through the air, and a total of 10 score total. The 27-year-old Ingram should continue to be the Saints featured back, and is one of the better ones in the league.

Full Article -- CSC

 

