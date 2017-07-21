home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 10:30 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,854
Better facilities league-wide keep driving NFL teams like the Saints home for training camp


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

A shock went through the state of Minnesota this week.

With a little more than a week left before the Vikings start their 52nd consecutive training camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato, the team announced that this camp will also be Mankato's last.

The Vikings are merely the latest entry in a trend that has slowly swept the league over the past 20 years, a shift that has brought more and more teams home.

As recently as 2000, only 10 of 31 NFL teams trained at their home facility, according to information from the league office.

Fast-forward 17 years, and 21 of the 32 NFL teams will practice at their home base — and that figure doesn't include teams like the Green Bay Packers, whose home away from home at St. Norbert College happens to be right across the street from the team facilities, or the Los Angeles Rams, who are practicing down the freeway at UC Irvine while their facilities in Los Angeles are being built.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

