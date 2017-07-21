Saints 'can't wait' to see fans flood to practice fields for training camp



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



Football — real, honest-to-goodness football — returns this week, and fans in New Orleans no longer have to wait three weeks for their team to return from West Virginia to see the Saints practice.



And they're raring to go.



Ask Erick Englehardt. He's the creator of the "Big Easy Mafia," a Saints fan club that has spent months preparing to brave the heat and pack into 5800 Airline Drive for the 11 practices the Saints plan to open to fans during training camp.



"I think it's definitely going to be a really good crowd," Englehardt said. "From what I'm organizing for my fan club, we're all meeting up there. We've got a lot of the super fans that come dressed up in costumes. We're almost treating it like a tailgate party."



The Saints spent the past three summers at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, an 886-mile drive from the team's headquarters in Metairie. Flying up to the mountains was no picnic, either — and for that reason, even diehard fans like Englehardt never made the trip to the idyllic West Virginia setting.



