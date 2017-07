Why you should watch Michael Thomas in training camp



The Saints second-year pass catcher is poised for a breakout



By James Parks -- 247 Sports



Ever since they drafted Michael Thomas with their second-round selection last year, the New Orleans Saints have envisioned the wide receiver eventually taking the mantel as the primary yard-gainer in football’s most productive offense.



The Ohio State product responded by leading the team in receptions (92) and touchdowns (nine), those marks being the NFL’s ninth- and sixth-best overall, respectively, while amassing the team’s second-most yards through the air (1,137), also the league’s ninth-most.



Thomas also had the second-most catches for a rookie in NFL history, behind just Anquan Boldin’s 101 receptions 14 seasons ago. Six of his scoring plays came in the final eight games of the season.



This year, with former yardage-leader Brandin Cooks out of the picture after he left for New England, the No. 1 position is wide open for the taking. Thomas, by far the favorite to succeed Cooks, enters a pivotal training camp.



