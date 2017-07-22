home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Why you should watch Michael Thomas in training camp

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 11:24 AM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,860
Why you should watch Michael Thomas in training camp


The Saints second-year pass catcher is poised for a breakout

By James Parks -- 247 Sports

Ever since they drafted Michael Thomas with their second-round selection last year, the New Orleans Saints have envisioned the wide receiver eventually taking the mantel as the primary yard-gainer in footballs most productive offense.

The Ohio State product responded by leading the team in receptions (92) and touchdowns (nine), those marks being the NFLs ninth- and sixth-best overall, respectively, while amassing the teams second-most yards through the air (1,137), also the leagues ninth-most.

Thomas also had the second-most catches for a rookie in NFL history, behind just Anquan Boldins 101 receptions 14 seasons ago. Six of his scoring plays came in the final eight games of the season.

This year, with former yardage-leader Brandin Cooks out of the picture after he left for New England, the No. 1 position is wide open for the taking. Thomas, by far the favorite to succeed Cooks, enters a pivotal training camp.

Full Article -- 247 Sports

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 838
There are currently 177 members and 661 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
JRead2, baron8, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, tonytiger436, Expatriate, St. Widge, Daddy Bam Bam, JustaCoastie, metrywarrior, devnclem, cwesleyc, saintbilly25, ultimatesaintsfan, superchuck500, vdubee, Grandadmiral, DaveinCoalinga, TheMike62987, porculator, SWAMP_THING, St. Chris, urzombiefood, ppbijeaux, Dr. Doom, rsmith2783, t-boy, mit98, d.smith19, bobad, rokn4jc, airal20, SpinalTarp, CivKingRWR, zioncityintheatl, Cajun Chat, Sumdude34, ShoelessTroy, St. PJ, zknotts61, Saint Jack, dutar76, Saint-Ragnar, Hey Beerman, BreesHOF2024, DeuceMcAllisterFan, bthomas1, nola0723, showtimesaints, mambodeath, clintjr23, Suavecito8, crazybyrd87, Saint Santa, CantonLegend, GW93, SUGrad03, SaintKenn, ajlilliman, insidejob, flipp812, Gump, Swampy Saint, bigdog, calan, nowhiners, Saints#34, Sun Wukong, krazy9000, Kingston, DaveXA, kat5s, jeromed1936, southdeltan, RaginSaint93, jarrettsaint, Saint Ace, daBaconsaint, Bigtimefan83, t_rav_82, RussTKD, whodatman, EyeAmLegend, Furious One, hjl26, jayd265, Euthan, salford79, Boiler Jim, DMC, saintgirly, Saint Greg, WestCoastAvenger, Meachemdat, ASaintFerLife, SkyLance, whodat79, isgwill, ASB81689, JEFFRO, Whodatcolston, ALLNO, SaintKW, Jumpman910, lechapman, gregh, J.T., djshag, donnasw, The Mongoose, 704SaintsFan, KingBarkus, Scott B, Surviving Saint, asaintsfan63, CapitalCitySaint, 2fya, Ellis Hugh, kalifornia, EndzoneSaint, Mikezzz, SaintsNY, whodatbe, 5thDeadlyVenom, saintskullz, jesusfish, RandyB, DaFranchise, 4-ever saint, thefifthwall, Swamprat, WinAnother, NatureBoy, Jonboy, efil4stnias, FLEA, St.Fabulous, sinful_saint, Smooth_Criminal, Saint_Ward, SWJJ, Saints318, kenchaisson, brockmeaux, Jae123, P-town balla, Los, Whupa, donato, Le_fleur_fan_78, billinms, Ediddy7023, dabestbank, DaSaints1967, Arkansas fan, BLACKSOJA, pbnmsu17, mt15, BreesusSaves, barristerboy, crosswatt, mc4saints, B4YOU
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
PFT Article -Saints want to see rookie Ryan Ramczyk at left tackle before moving others
Last Post: gregh
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 202
Restoring Humor
Last Post: mt15
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,782
Views: 121,676
Investment Thread - Formerly AMZN - Amazon Close to hitting $1000/share.
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 302
Views: 7,182
11 Saints question marks heading into training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
HBO picks up George RR Martin series - Game of Thrones
Last Post: DaveinCoalinga
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6,587
Views: 474,719
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Yeti
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35,086
Views: 1,036,783
1 Saints' next 'beer man' Zach Strief gets head start on second career
Last Post: saintbilly25
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 43
My "gut" prediction for Saints final record...9-7
Last Post: Kingston
Posted On: Today
Replies: 61
Views: 2,249
NFL coaches skeptical on benefits of chip-generated game-day data
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
7 What song always puts a smile on your face or picks up your spirits
Last Post: Ellis Hugh
Posted On: Today
Replies: 58
Views: 1,215
10 My Falcons Flag came in today!!! LOL
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 63
Views: 4,018
Share your concussion experience
Last Post: JRead2
Posted On: Today
Replies: 37
Views: 857
More...
Members Birthdays
Rob6852 (46), moraink (41), chrisusm (37), lildyce504 (36), St. David (33)
Past News
11 Saints question marks heading into training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
NFL coaches skeptical on benefits of chip-generated game-day data
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
5 under the radar New Orleans Saints to watch at training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
1 Saints' next 'beer man' Zach Strief gets head start on second career
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 11
Why you should watch Michael Thomas in training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 18
Saints 'can't wait' to see fans flood to practice fields for training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 228
Better facilities league-wide keep driving NFL teams like the Saints home for training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 231
2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Preview: Running Back
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 237
Second-year players have to step up for Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 308
Top 5 Saints position battles heading into training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 213
1 Saints early watch list -- Mike Detillier
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 423
Tyler Jackson: Son of a New Orleans Saints Legend
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 317
A relative calm settles over Saints on eve of training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 258
Back on duty: Dome Patrol's Vaughan Johnson gets nod for Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 07-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 265
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:27 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0