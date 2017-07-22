Why you should watch Michael Thomas in training camp



The Saints second-year pass catcher is poised for a breakout



By James Parks -- 247 Sports



Ever since they drafted Michael Thomas with their second-round selection last year, the New Orleans Saints have envisioned the wide receiver eventually taking the mantel as the primary yard-gainer in footballs most productive offense.



The Ohio State product responded by leading the team in receptions (92) and touchdowns (nine), those marks being the NFLs ninth- and sixth-best overall, respectively, while amassing the teams second-most yards through the air (1,137), also the leagues ninth-most.



Thomas also had the second-most catches for a rookie in NFL history, behind just Anquan Boldins 101 receptions 14 seasons ago. Six of his scoring plays came in the final eight games of the season.



This year, with former yardage-leader Brandin Cooks out of the picture after he left for New England, the No. 1 position is wide open for the taking. Thomas, by far the favorite to succeed Cooks, enters a pivotal training camp.



